Redskins' Josh Norman indicates that he's out four weeks with rib, lung injuries
The Redskins will be without their cornerback for roughly a month
At 2-2, the Redskins are still very much alive in the crowded NFC East. But if they're ultimately going to emerge as the division's best team, they're going to need to overcome a pretty brutal injury.
Star cornerback Josh Norman indicated on Twitter on Friday that he's out four weeks with the rib and lung injuries he suffered Monday night.
When the injury happened, Redskins coach Jay Gruden told ESPN's Lisa Salters that Norman was expected to miss a "couple of weeks." So, his timeline just got extended by a couple of weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Norman is dealing with a rib fracture and small damage to his lung lining.
And that means Norman will likely miss the Redskins' upcoming games against the 49ers, Eagles (at Philadelphia) and Cowboys. That's the good news. If Norman is out four weeks, he'll miss only three games due to the Redskins' Week 5 bye. Norman could be available to return as soon as the Redskins' Week 9 date in Seattle on Nov. 5.
So far this season, Norman hasn't notched an interception, but according to Pro Football Focus, he has allowed a 60.1 passer rating in coverage -- the 12th-lowest rating in football. So, the Redskins will miss him -- especially considering he won't be available for two NFC East matchups. Alshon Jeffery and Dez Bryant should consider themselves lucky.
-
Breaking down Week 5 injury reports
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 5
-
Jameis Winston: I dream of being Brady
Winston wanted to meet Brady on Thursday night, and he got his wish after the Patriots' win...
-
Report: Carr might miss only one game
According to left tackle Donald Penn, Carr is 'way ahead of schedule'
-
Young Eagles fan has message for Cam
And she fired some shots at the MVP too
-
Jets motivated by 0-16 predictions
No one believed in the Jets and they are taking it personally
-
NFL DFS lineups for FanDuel, DraftKings
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
Add a Comment