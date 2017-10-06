Redskins' Josh Norman indicates that he's out four weeks with rib, lung injuries

At 2-2, the Redskins are still very much alive in the crowded NFC East. But if they're ultimately going to emerge as the division's best team, they're going to need to overcome a pretty brutal injury.

Star cornerback Josh Norman indicated on Twitter on Friday that he's out four weeks with the rib and lung injuries he suffered Monday night.

When the injury happened, Redskins coach Jay Gruden told ESPN's Lisa Salters that Norman was expected to miss a "couple of weeks." So, his timeline just got extended by a couple of weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Norman is dealing with a rib fracture and small damage to his lung lining.

And that means Norman will likely miss the Redskins' upcoming games against the 49ers, Eagles (at Philadelphia) and Cowboys. That's the good news. If Norman is out four weeks, he'll miss only three games due to the Redskins' Week 5 bye. Norman could be available to return as soon as the Redskins' Week 9 date in Seattle on Nov. 5.

So far this season, Norman hasn't notched an interception, but according to Pro Football Focus, he has allowed a 60.1 passer rating in coverage -- the 12th-lowest rating in football. So, the Redskins will miss him -- especially considering he won't be available for two NFC East matchups. Alshon Jeffery and Dez Bryant should consider themselves lucky.