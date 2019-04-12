Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster gets punished by NFL, but won't have to serve suspension in 2019

After spending the past few weeks wondering whether or not Reuben Foster would be punished by the NFL, the Redskins finally got their answer on Friday.

The league has announced that Foster will not have to serve a suspension in 2019. However, the linebacker has been fined two game checks over an incident that took place during the 2018 season.

The league had been investigating Foster since November when he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. At the time, Foster was playing for the 49ers, who were on a road trip to play Tampa Bay in Week 12. The arrest happened the night before the game, and the 49ers quickly cut ties with the former first-round pick just hours after news of the incident went public.

Just two days after his release, Foster was claimed on waivers by the Redskins in a move that drew widespread criticism. After signing with the Redskins, Foster was placed on the commissioner's exempt list, which made him ineligible to play for the rest of the season.

During the NFL's investigation, Foster got some good news when the charge against him was dropped in January. Although Foster was out of the woods from a legal angle, the NFL wasn't ready to clear him.

By the time the NFL's annual league meeting rolled around in March, the NFL still hadn't announced whether or not Foster would be punished, which didn't sit well with coach Jay Gruden.

"It is a little frustrating," Gruden said of waiting on an announcement, via ESPN.com. "I'm sure it is for him. But we have to let the process play out. We knew that going in, when we claimed him, this could be a long deal. We would like to have some answers soon. ... We'd love to have it before the draft. It's kind of important to know if a 25-year-old linebacker will be on your team or not."

As Gruden noted, the Redskins wanted a decision before the draft, and that's exactly what the NFL gave them.

Although Foster didn't get suspended, he will have to fork over two game checks to the NFL. The league's decision to punish him likely has to do with the fact that Foster is a previous offender. Foster was suspended the first two games of the 2018 season after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge in June. Foster was also involved in an incident in January 2018 when Alabama police charged him with misdemeanor possession of pot, but that case got dismissed in May. Foster also had domestic violence charges against him dismissed in May.

Foster, who was selected by the 49ers with the 31st overall pick in 2017, has started in all 16 games that he's played in over the course of his two-year NFL career.