Redskins name Dwayne Haskins starting quarterback for remainder of 2019 season
Haskins remains the Redskins starting quarterback coming out of the bye week
The Washington Redskins are making sure the future is now. Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan confirmed 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins will be the team's starting quarterback coming out of the bye week. Haskins and the Redskins quarterbacks learned the news during the bye week as Haskins will start with Case Keenum as the No. 2 and Colt McCoy the No. 3, per Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback.
Haskins made his first career start two weeks ago in the Redskins final game before the bye week, going 15 of 22 for 144 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions for an 86.2 passer rating in a 24-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Haskins has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 284 yards with no touchdowns, four interceptions and a 42.2 passer rating in three games this year. CBS Sports colleague Jordan Dajani broke down Haskins's performance after his first start, calling for Haskins start the rest of the year.
"As the game went on, I got more and more confident," Haskins said after the Redskins loss to the Bills. "I was seeing the field better and better as the game went on. Things I saw before it happened, and that's part of playing quarterback and getting reps. … Hopefully I keep going [into] the bye week and the rest of the season."
Haskins has a golden opportunity to earn his first NFL win this week as the Redskins host the New York Jets, who allow 26.4 points per game on the year (25th in the NFL). The Redskins are looking to improve the league's worst offense in points scored (12 per game) and invigorate a unit that averages 169.7 pass yards a game (31st in NFL) and 5.9 yards per pass (29th).
Haskins will get his opportunity to show the Redskins he can be the franchise quarterback in the final seven games of the year. If Haskins shows progress, Washington will hand the franchise over to not only Haskins but potentially Callahan as well.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
MNF: 49ers vs Seahawks odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's 49ers vs. Seahawks game 10,000 times.
-
Shurmur is now squarely on the hot seat
The Giants' co-owner does not like to be embarrassed at home and Shurmur's job all of the sudden...
-
Giants won't shut down Saquon Barkley
Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain earlier this season and sat out three games
-
Todd Gurley 'used to' not getting ball
Gurley didn't have any carries in crunch time, a recurring theme this year
-
Cousins: Vikes were reinvented on SNF
Without their All-Pro wide receiver in tow, the Vikings unleashed the league's leading rusher,...
-
Seahawks vs 49ers odds, top expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Seattle Seahawks.
-
Cook leads Vikings to win in Dallas
Dalvin Cook ran wild, but Jason Garrett and Kellen Moore's offense shooting itself in the foot...
-
Steelers beat Rams behind defense
Fitzpatrick continued his impressive play since being traded to the Steelers