Redskins name Dwayne Haskins starting quarterback for remainder of 2019 season

The Washington Redskins are making sure the future is now. Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan confirmed 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins will be the team's starting quarterback coming out of the bye week. Haskins and the Redskins quarterbacks learned the news during the bye week as Haskins will start with Case Keenum as the No. 2 and Colt McCoy the No. 3, per Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback.

Haskins made his first career start two weeks ago in the Redskins final game before the bye week, going 15 of 22 for 144 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions for an 86.2 passer rating in a 24-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Haskins has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 284 yards with no touchdowns, four interceptions and a 42.2 passer rating in three games this year. CBS Sports colleague Jordan Dajani broke down Haskins's performance after his first start, calling for Haskins start the rest of the year.

"As the game went on, I got more and more confident," Haskins said after the Redskins loss to the Bills. "I was seeing the field better and better as the game went on. Things I saw before it happened, and that's part of playing quarterback and getting reps. … Hopefully I keep going [into] the bye week and the rest of the season."

Haskins has a golden opportunity to earn his first NFL win this week as the Redskins host the New York Jets, who allow 26.4 points per game on the year (25th in the NFL). The Redskins are looking to improve the league's worst offense in points scored (12 per game) and invigorate a unit that averages 169.7 pass yards a game (31st in NFL) and 5.9 yards per pass (29th).

Haskins will get his opportunity to show the Redskins he can be the franchise quarterback in the final seven games of the year. If Haskins shows progress, Washington will hand the franchise over to not only Haskins but potentially Callahan as well.