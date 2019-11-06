Redskins need to make the right call and name Dwayne Haskins starter for Jets game and rest of season

Washington interim head coach Bill Callahan likely won't name a starting quarterback for Week 11 until after his team's bye this week. By Monday, Callahan should tab Dwayne Haskins as the starter for the Jets game and for the rest of the season.

It's not that Haskins, 0-1 as a starter with zero touchdowns and four interceptions, has done what it takes on the field to hold off former starters Case Keenum or Colt McCoy for the remainder of the season. But the 15th overall pick has shown in one start what he can do with a touch of confidence from the coaching staff, a full week to prepare and buying into himself.

And with Washington yet again playing for next season, it's incumbent upon Callahan and team president Bruce Allen to hand Haskins the reins for the remainder of the year.

Before we get to the future, let's rewind a bit. Haskins came off a decent-to-good preseason buried as the third quarterback on Washington's depth chart. Then-head coach Jay Gruden was more or less considering 2019 to be a redshirt year for the Dan Snyder favorite who fell into his lap in April's draft.

Gruden was probably doing the right thing for the team and Haskins. No seat was hotter entering this year than Gruden's, and Haskins had just 14 starts in college before coming to the pros with plenty to learn behind two serviceable quarterbacks. Then, pressure and desperation forced Gruden's hand into a mistake in Week 4.

Gruden threw the rookie into a miserable situation after Case Keenum missed two touchdown throws against the Giants. Haskins, with no first-team reps heading into that week against a division rival coming off a galvanizing win — threw three interceptions in the 24-3 loss. Haskins went back to the bench, Allen and Snyder canned Gruden after the following loss and Callahan wouldn't insert the rookie until Week 8 when he again was humbled against the Vikings with three completions and one interception.

NFL Network reported after that Vikings loss that running back Adrian Peterson told Haskins to get his "nose in the playbook and learn these plays," though both players publicly refuted that report. Nevertheless, a league source indicated that perhaps Haskins wasn't fully invested early on. Whether, as a rookie, he knew how to fully apply himself in his first few regular season weeks or that he saw no tangible benefit to it while getting third-team reps for a lame-duck coach, Haskins showed on the field he was not prepared to be Washington's signal caller.

So what was the difference this previous week against the Bills, where he got his first start against a likely-playoff bound team on the road while completing 68 percent of his passes and not turning the ball over? Callahan made it clear at the beginning of the week Haskins would be the starter. He got all the first-team reps at practice, and I was told he spent more time at the facility than in previous weeks.

Haskins didn't set the world on fire in Buffalo. He averaged 6.5 yards per attempt in strong Buffalo winds playing against a stout Bills team loading the box. His reads were good and he worked the sidelines nicely, but his pre-snap recognition needed work. On one third down deep in his own territory, he failed to slide the protection and took a sack in a one-possession game.

He has yet to get the ball into the end zone, but that's the story of Washington's season anyway. The club is tied with the Jets for the fewest points per game (12) in the league. His red zone failures are also the team's (35.3%, third to last in the NFL), and he went 0-for-2 last week playing without tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis.

In the postgame press conference, Haskins used his pulpit to state his case for being the starter moving forward.

"As the game went on, I got more and more confident," Haskins said. "I was seeing the field better and better as the game went on. Things I saw before it happened, and that's part of playing quarterback and getting reps. … Hopefully I keep going [into] the bye week and the rest of the season.

The plan moving forward for Washington should be to install Haskins as the starter for Week 11's game against the Jets once the team returns from the bye. Show Haskins the same confidence the team had in selecting him in the top half of the draft. Let him learn how to develop a routine as a starter in this league. Continue to establish the run with Adrian Peterson that will eventually open up the play-action game to scheme receivers open and lighten the defensive box he faces.

Should the hope he showed last week vaporize in the coming weeks in the form of unconscionable turnovers and poor play, pull the plug. It's not like Haskins needs to learn this specific offensive scheme when a house cleaning is likely come New Year's.

Vital are these reps — even in losing efforts — that he can take into 2020 with a new head coach, offensive coordinator and/or quarterbacks coach and in a full offseason program. Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder have combined to make some awful personnel decisions in the past decade. This is an easy and good call.