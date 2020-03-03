Redskins offseason tracker 2020: Free agency scorecard, key dates, rumors, latest updates and more

The Washington Redskins will be entering a new era in 2020. Ron Rivera has replaced Jay Gruden, owner Dan Snyder has reportedly taken a back seat when it comes to decision-making and the Redskins may have the quarterback situation finally settled. Rivera's first order of business will be to guide his new team through the offseason. The Redskins have already released several veterans who have been with Washington for several years, but what new players are the Redskins going to target in free agency? What players are they going to target in the 2020 NFL Draft?

There are also some issues to clean up in house -- from revisiting with an important player who held out all of last season to evaluating which unrestricted free agents to re-sign. There is a lot of work to do whenever a new coaching staff takes over any NFL franchise, but getting off on the right foot is truly of the utmost importance for Rivera and Co.

Key upcoming dates

March 10 : Deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise or transition tag on a player.

: Deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise or transition tag on a player. March 16 : The NFL's legal tampering period begins. Free agency may not begin for a couple more days, but this is a period where teams can contact and enter contract negotiations with players.

: The NFL's legal tampering period begins. Free agency may not begin for a couple more days, but this is a period where teams can contact and enter contract negotiations with players. March 18 : The new league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET. Free agent signings around the NFL will be reported prior to this, but they won't become official until 4 p.m. ET on March 18.

: The new league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET. Free agent signings around the NFL will be reported prior to this, but they won't become official until 4 p.m. ET on March 18. March 29 through April 1 : The NFL's Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida takes place.

: The NFL's Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida takes place. Mid-April : The NFL will release the 2020 regular season schedule.

: The NFL will release the 2020 regular season schedule. April 23 through April 25 : The NFL Draft takes place in Las Vegas. Washington's first selection in the opening round is at No. 2 overall.

: The NFL Draft takes place in Las Vegas. Washington's first selection in the opening round is at No. 2 overall. April 27 : NFL teams can request permission to visit with, try out, or sign any player who was under contract to the XFL at the conclusion of the XFL season.

: NFL teams can request permission to visit with, try out, or sign any player who was under contract to the XFL at the conclusion of the XFL season. May 1 through May 4: Teams can hold their one three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

Free Agent Scorecard

Restricted free agents:

DE Treyvon Hester

TE Jerome Cunningham

DE Caleb Brantley

QB Josh Woodrum (ERFA)

DE Myles Humphrey (ERFA)

Brantley is the restricted free agent to keep an eye on. He appeared to be making strides as a reserve lineman heading into the 2019 season, but played in just one game before a foot injury forced him to injured reserve. Where exactly does he fit in with the Redskins' defense now with Rivera at the helm?

Restricted free agents will have to be tendered by Washington in order for them to be on the roster in 2020. The Redskins can assign a number of different tenders on their restricted free agents (original round tender, second-round tender, first-round tender, etc). Each tender comes with a higher 2020 salary. Those numbers have not yet been determined by the NFL.

Unrestricted free agents:

OG Brandon Scherff

RB Chris Thompson

QB Case Keenum

OG Ereck Flowers

QB Colt McCoy

OT Donald Penn

CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

C Tony Bergstrom

LB Jon Bostic

CB Aaron Colvin

FB Michael Burton

DE Nate Orchard

S Kenny Ladler

RB Wendell Smallwood

DE Chris Odom

There may be some major changes that occur along the offensive line this offseason. While offensive tackle Trent Williams is not listed as a free agent, he might as well be. The seven-time Pro Bowler held out all last season due to the team's handling of a recent medical situation. In short, Williams had a rare type of cancer when team doctors told him a growth on his head was nothing to worry about. Now that the medical staff has been replaced and Rivera is the new head coach, it appears the stage has been set for Williams to return. He will want a new contract, however, which means the Redskins might be forced to trade him. Check out the latest news below, as this is a topic we will be writing about all offseason. While Williams' situation is up in the air, Scherff's future is also unknown. The Redskins would like to sign him to a long-term extension but nothing has come to fruition at this point. It looks likely that he will be franchise tagged. Flowers, another starting offensive lineman, could be hitting free agency as well. While he still may be thought of as a first-round draft bust, he certainly played better at offensive guard than he did at tackle. Rivera will have to decide if the Redskins want to continue with the experiment. Keeping with the offensive side of the ball, one has to wonder what Thompson's future holds. He's been a great receiver out of the backfield when healthy, and Rivera could use him in a similar way he did with Christian McCaffrey in Carolina. Thompson, of course, is not the player McCaffrey is, but he is effective as a pass catcher.

As far as the defensive side of the ball goes, Bostic will be an interesting name to keep track of. While he turns 29 this offseason, the journeyman linebacker proved to be a valuable addition for the Redskins in 2019. He recorded a career high 105 combined tackles from the inside linebacker spot, and stepped up for Reuben Foster, who went down with a season-ending injury last offseason. Washington will also have to make some decisions at cornerback. There's no more Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar's future is reportedly up in the air, so cornerback will have to be a position the Redskins address this offseason. Rodgers-Cromartie's return from retirement was uneventful, as he played in just two games before ending up on injured reserve. He turns 34 this offseason, so Rivera will have to decide if he wants to keep the speedy veteran. Additionally, what will happen with Colvin? The Redskins picked him up after he was released by the Houston Texans last season, and he recorded 10 combined tackles and one pass defensed in six games played.

Unrestricted free agent signings from other teams

Free agent signings for players cut by other teams

2020 draft picks

Round 1: Washington

Round 2: None

Round 3: Washington

Round 4: Washington

Round 5: Washington

Round 6: None

Round 7: Washington, Denver

Washington traded its 2020 second-round pick in order to move up last year and draft Montez Sweat in the first round. The team's sixth-round pick was dealt in the trade to land Keenum.

*The Redskins are also projected to receive a fourth-round pick through the compensatory formula, according to Over The Cap. That's thanks to losing wide receiver Jamison Crowder in free agency last offseason

Rumors, reports and updates

Redskins expected to franchise tag impending free agent Brandon Scherff, per report

Monday, March 2: The former first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has been one of the best offensive guards in the NFL when he's been healthy, and he's expected to be paid like one in the near future. Whether that comes in the form of a long-term extension or franchise tag, however, remains to be determined. On Monday, ESPN's Jenna Laine reported that Ron Rivera and Co. are expected to franchise tag Scherff.

Trent Williams tells Redskins he wants a new contract or to be traded, per report

Thursday, Feb. 27: New coach Ron Rivera is hopeful Trent Williams will remain with the Washington Redskins in 2020, and the team itself is apparently increasingly confident that will happen, but according to NFL Network, there's still a lot of uncertainty about the left tackle's future. Addressing Williams' situation from the Scouting Combine on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo echoed Rivera's comments from earlier in the week, noting the coach has touched base with the seven-time Pro Bowler about a possible return. But that doesn't mean, as he explained, that Williams is completely sold on suiting up in burgundy this season.

Ron Rivera says Redskins will explore all options with No. 2 pick

Wednesday, Feb. 26: While many expect the Redskins to go in one direction at No. 2, they're exploring every possibility that comes with such a valuable draft slot. When asked at the combine, head coach Ron Rivera made it clear the Redskins aren't anywhere close to turning their card in on one specific player.

"We are looking at everything," Rivera said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Wednesday. "Everything is possible. Everything is an option. What we do, we're going to decide as a group and go forward from there."

Redskins will meet with Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow ahead of 2020 NFL Draft: Here's what it means

Wednesday, Feb. 26: By bringing in Tagovaiola and Burrow to meet with Rivera and the team officials, Washington is doing one of two things: 1.) genuinely evaluating their options and leaving the door open to replace Haskins or 2.) posturing for a potential trade-down scenario. The franchise may be able to fetch a larger return if other teams believe they have a legitimate interest in adding a quarterback.

Ron Rivera explains why he took Redskins job, passing on interest from Cowboys, Giants, and Browns

Monday, Feb. 24: With three straight losing seasons, a roster in flux and an infamous owner, the Redskins' head coaching job appeared to be a gig that would scare anyone who actually cared about finding success in their career -- but not Rivera. In a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune, Rivera confirmed and clarified that he could have waited for another opportunity to surface if he wanted to, but he chose the Redskins' job for the challenge.

Redskins believe star left tackle Trent Williams is likely to play for the team in 2020, per report

Friday, Feb. 21: Two weeks ago, Rivera indicated that he was still hoping Williams had a future in Washington. Now, according to a report from The Washington Post's Les Carpenter and Mark Maske, we also know that the Redskins believe that there's a "strong chance" Williams will play for the team in 2020.

Redskins release former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed, saving $8.5M in 2020 salary cap space

Thursday, Feb. 20: Jordan Reed may be "100 percent" committed to playing in 2020, but it won't be with the Washington Redskins. The Redskins have released the former Pro Bowl tight end roughly a month before the start of free agency, as announced via the team's Twitter, clearing an estimated $8.5 million in salary cap space for the offseason.

The Washington Post previously reported that Reed was expected to be cut after clearing concussion protocol, which he did not do for the entirety of the 2019 season. Now, the former third-round draft pick has become the latest big-name Redskin to be axed by new coach Ron Rivera, who's already cut ties with wide receiver Paul Richardson and cornerback Josh Norman.

Redskins exercise club option on Adrian Peterson's contract, giving him chance to climb all-time rushing list

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Adrian Peterson will be returning to the NFL for a 14th season. The Washington Redskins announced Wednesday the team picked up the club option on Peterson's contract, a base salary of $2.25 million in 2020 (per Over The Cap), guaranteeing the 34-year old running back a shot at eclipsing the 15,000-yard mark this season.

NFL insider notes: Eight moves to fix messy Redskins

Monday, Feb. 17: With the scouting combine now just a week away, this franchise had better reach a collective understanding about who it really is at this transition and what it will take to ever get out of the two-decade-long death spiral it has been in under Snyder. There are no quick fixes, and, in fact, more of a purge is truly in order to finally try to build a team capable of competing. This group needs to arrive in Indianapolis with a cogent plan for which pieces are a part of the future and which are not, beginning with Williams.

Ron Rivera explains the 'big thing' behind Redskins releasing former All-Pro Josh Norman

Sunday, Feb. 16: Ron Rivera, the new head coach of the Redskins, coached Norman in Carolina during the height of both of their professional careers. In 2015, their final season together with the Panthers, Carolina went 15-1 during the regular season en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50. Norman earned All-Pro honors that season, while Rivera won his second Coach of the Year award in three years. On Saturday, Rivera explained the decision to release Norman, who made just eight starts during his final season with the Redskins.

Redskins release Josh Norman ahead of free agency, former Pro Bowl cornerback reacts

Friday, Feb. 14: There will be no reunion with his former Carolina Panthers head coach, as the Redskins officially released him on Friday. The decision to let the aging cornerback walk saves the Redskins upwards of $12.5 million toward their salary cap, and his lack of production justifies the move.

Redskins release receiver Paul Richardson two years after signing massive five-year deal

Friday, Feb. 14: The 27-year-old wideout was hampered by injuries in 2019 as well. He played in 10 games and caught 28 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns before he again found himself on injured reserve due to a nagging hamstring injury. According to Garafolo, Richardson earned about $16.9 million during his two seasons in Washington, and was due $6.5 million this year. Instead, he hits the open market.

Conflicting reports surface regarding the future of Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar

Wednesday, Feb. 12: The future of Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar is reportedly up in the air. Earlier this week, NBC Sports Washington reported that Dunbar would not attend OTAs in order to maintain his health. Later that day, ESPN's John Keim reported the veteran cornerback requested to be traded or released. Despite these reports, the narrative that Dunbar was looking to sever ties with the Redskins has reportedly cooled as the week has gone on. On Wednesday, former Redskins tight end and sports radio host Rick "Doc" Walker said that he had spoken with the cornerback and that he is not asking to be traded or released. Walker relayed the details of his phone call with Dunbar during "Doc and Galdi" on The Team 980, and said that Dunbar felt his comments on Monday were overblown.

Redskins make history by hiring Jennifer King as a full-year coaching intern

Monday, Feb. 10: According to their official website, the Redskins are hiring Jennifer King as a full-year coaching intern. She will be the NFL's first African American female full-time assistant coach.

Rivera and King had a preexisting relationship. Back during his time with the Carolina Panthers, Rivera had hired King as a wide receivers coaching intern for two summers according to ESPN. King worked one-on-one with rookies on playbook proficiencies and individual skill development along with analyzing drill efficiency and drill concepts. She worked extensively with star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Doug Williams says new coaching staff 'knows' Dwayne Haskins is team's starting quarterback

Sunday, Feb. 9: Doug Williams, the Redskins' new senior vice president of player development, isn't putting Haskins' future in question.

"The new staff knows that Dwayne Haskins is the starting quarterback here," Williams said, via John Keim of ESPN. "The only thing that can happen is for Dwayne to give it back to them. It's up to him to learn the playbook, wear the coaches out. He's got to stay at the facility until they run him out of the building. ...

"Dwayne has a long way to go. But like I told him, he was doing what we expected him to do. He was ascending. Hopefully the way he goes now, he keeps going up. All eyes are going to be on him. At the same time you've got a new coaching staff and they're not married to him."

Dwayne Haskins is 'cool' with quarterback competition, understands he has to be held accountable

Friday, Feb. 7: The Washington Redskins appear to have finally found a franchise quarterback in Dwayne Haskins, but new head coach Ron Rivera is going to make him work this offseason to earn the starting role. In his introductory press conference, Rivera made it clear that he wants to see Haskins emerge as a leader for this team, and to continue developing as a passer.

"That's cool," Haskins told reporters on Friday at a Redskins community event, via NBC Sports Washington. "I'm just going to have to work hard and eventually take it over. Just do your best to be accountable for what you have to do and be ready to go."

Terry McLaurin makes bold prediction on Chase Young that involves the Bosa brothers

Thursday, Feb. 6: "I've seen them all," McLaurin said, via the Redskins website. "In college, I felt like Chase was the most productive of the three, and he has a chance to possibly be the best. That doesn't take anything away from (Joey and Nick). That just tells you how good he can be."

Derrius Guice wants to silence those labeling him as 'soft', admits 'it's frustrating'

Wednesday, Feb. 5: Until he can show an ability to stay healthy, not only does he have something to prove to the team, but also those he wants to silence -- i.e., those painting him as being "soft".

"When it comes to constantly being injured -- knowing how tough you are, but everybody else is looking at you as just soft who can't stay on the field, it's gonna frustrate you," Guice said, before jabbing back at those who have him strapped with the label.

"You just have to realize where you are and realize where they are in a sense," he said. "It's always the people behind you talking the loudest. ...I just gotta keep elevating and moving forward."

Ron Rivera addresses Trent Williams' future with Redskins: 'He's still our guy'

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Despite the issues between Williams and the Redskins, new Washington head coach Ron Rivera plans to meet with Williams, who has one year remaining on his contract, and is optimistic about keeping his star tackle in town.

"What's the health of Trent? We're getting ready, we're gonna go through our process on (Feb. 10). We'll talk about it," Rivera said, via NBC Sports. "We gotta get Trent in. We gotta sit him down, see where he is. See how he is health-wise, too. We have not really had the contact we need to have to know.

"But he's still our guy. These are pieces to the puzzle that we've got to put together."

Vernon Davis explains decision to retire after viral retirement skit with Rob Gronkowski on Super Bowl Sunday

Sunday, Feb. 2: Prior to the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, veteran NFL tight end Vernon Davis unofficially announced his retirement in a surprising way. On Fox's pre-game show, Davis found a unique way to let NFL fans know he was planning to hang up his cleats. He picked an interesting way to do it, as he made his announcement during a filmed skit that featured former tight end Rob Gronkowski and linebacker James Harrison. While it almost seemed like a joke, ESPN's John Keim confirmed that Davis was indeed retiring.

Redskins' Alex Smith says he's 'lucky to be alive' after leg injury that sidelined him all of 2019

Saturday, Feb. 1: "I had a pretty serious infection ... they had a lot of complications with it," Smith said.

Smith then developed sepsis, which is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the body is fighting infection. He told Jeremy Schaap that his memories during those stages of uncertainty were limited since he was under heavy sedation, but he does remember making the decision to try to save his leg.

"The next thing I remember is waking up several weeks later faced with the decision of amputation or limb salvage at that point."

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder met with Maryland lawmakers to discuss allowing sports betting at new stadium

Wednesday, Jan. 22: Maryland could see significant revenue from the legalization of sports betting, as other states have seen. According to the Associated Press, state analysts estimate that sports betting would bring around $35 million annually in tax revenue.

With so many states already on the sports betting train, it sounds like Snyder wants to work with lawmakers to make sure Maryland gets in on the action. If it is legalized in the near future, perhaps fans will be able to place wagers at the new stadium if it is indeed located in Maryland.

Washington Redskins team needs, draft picks, prospects to track

Redskins reassign Doug Williams in front office

Thursday, Jan. 9: A week after the team's hire of Ron Rivera as the new head coach, Washington has announced the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback and personnel exec will return, albeit in a new role, reporting directly to Rivera.

Originally hired in 2014 to assist the personnel staff, the 64-year-old Williams spent three years in his initial role before earning a promotion to senior vice president of player personnel in 2017, essentially replacing fired general manager Scot McCloughan as the club's top front-office voice next to Allen. Credited with expanding Washington's scouting department, he also oversaw the talent evaluation staff.

Ron Rivera won't commit to Dwayne Haskins as Redskins starter, issues challenge

Tuesday, Jan. 7: "He's going to have to step up and become a leader," Ron Rivera said, via ESPN's John Keim. "All the great ones have become leaders and they've become leaders whether they're rookies or they're 10-, 12-year vets."

"We're going to have an interesting set of circumstances that we'll go through as we go through the OTAs and into minicamp and then training camp. But one thing that I will do ... once we feel comfortable, is to go ahead and make that decision so we can go forward and give these guys the opportunity to develop."

Ron Rivera agrees to five-year deal to become Redskins' new head coach

Thursday, Jan. 2: "After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country."

Snyder seemed to put on the full-court press to make sure he landed Rivera before other jobs became available throughout the league. This five-year commitment appears to be one signal that he was really pushing to envelop to get his top candidate.

