Redskins offseason tracker 2020: NFL draft picks recap, free agent scorecard, key dates, and more

Ron Rivera and the Washington Redskins have now completed the 2020 NFL Draft, and there are plenty of new players to be excited about. It's been quite an eventful offseason for the Redskins -- as they made a run at Amari Cooper, finally traded Trent Williams and released some veteran players that had been with the team for years. They also have made some interesting additions, however.

There still remain several questions that need to be answered as we inch towards the beginning of the season. Can Dwayne Haskins hold onto the starting job? How will the defense handle the switch from the 3-4 to the 4-3 scheme? What are the Redskins going to do at tight end?

As we move through the offseason, this hub will serve as a go-to spot for everything related to the Redskins. We'll have all the important dates, free agency scorecards, draft content, the latest rumors and news revolving around what's going on in Washington.

Key upcoming dates

Mid-April to early May : The NFL will release the 2020 regular season schedule.



: The NFL will release the 2020 regular season schedule. April 23 through April 25: The NFL Draft. Washington's first selection in the opening round is at No. 2 overall.

May 1 through May 4: Teams can hold their one three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

2020 NFL Draft Picks

Free Agent Scorecard

Restricted free agents

DE Treyvon Hester (not tendered)

TE Jerome Cunningham (not tendered)

DE Caleb Brantley (Re-signed)

QB Josh Woodrum (ERFA - not tendered)

DE Myles Humphrey (ERFA)

Brantley is the restricted free agent to keep an eye on. He appeared to be making strides as a reserve lineman heading into the 2019 season, but played in just one game before a foot injury forced him to injured reserve. Where exactly does he fit in with the Redskins' defense now with Rivera at the helm?

Restricted free agents will have to be tendered by Washington in order for them to be on the roster in 2020. The Redskins can assign a number of different tenders on their restricted free agents (original round tender, second-round tender, first-round tender, etc). Each tender comes with a higher 2020 salary. Those numbers have not yet been determined by the NFL.

Unrestricted free agents

OG Brandon Scherff (franchise tagged)

RB Chris Thompson

QB Colt McCoy (Signed by Giants)

OT Donald Penn

CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

C Tony Bergstrom

CB Aaron Colvin

FB Michael Burton (Signed by the Saints)

DE Nate Orchard (re-signed on a one-year deal)

S Kenny Ladler (waived, signed with BC Lions of the CFL, per Farhan Lalji)

RB Wendell Smallwood

DE Chris Odom (waived)

There may be some major changes that occur along the offensive line this offseason. While offensive tackle Trent Williams is not listed as a free agent, he might as well be. The seven-time Pro Bowler held out all last season due to the team's handling of a recent medical situation. In short, Williams had a rare type of cancer when team doctors told him a growth on his head was nothing to worry about.

Now that the medical staff has been replaced and Rivera is the new head coach, it appears the stage has been set for Williams to return. He will want a new contract, however, which means the Redskins might be forced to trade him. Check out the latest news below, as this is a topic we will be writing about all offseason.

While Williams' situation is up in the air, Scherff has been officially franchise tagged. The Redskins wanted to sign him to a long-term extension but nothing came to fruition. Flowers was picked up by the Miami Dolphins and given $10 million a year, so the Redskins will be down at least one starter along the line in 2020. Keeping with the offensive side of the ball, one has to wonder what Thompson's future holds. He's been a great receiver out of the backfield when healthy, and Rivera could use him in a similar way he did with Christian McCaffrey in Carolina. Thompson, of course, is not the player McCaffrey is, but he is effective as a pass catcher.

As far as the defensive side of the ball goes, Bostic has already been re-signed. While he turns 29 this offseason, the journeyman linebacker proved to be a valuable addition for the Redskins in 2019. He recorded a career high 105 combined tackles from the inside linebacker spot, and stepped up for Reuben Foster, who went down with a season-ending injury last offseason.

Washington will have to make some decisions at cornerback. There's no more Josh Norman and no more Quinton Dunbar's, so cornerback will have to be a position the Redskins address this offseason. Rodgers-Cromartie's return from retirement was uneventful, as he played in just two games before ending up on injured reserve. He turns 34 this offseason, so Rivera will have to decide if he wants to keep the speedy veteran. Additionally, what will happen with Colvin? The Redskins picked him up after he was released by the Houston Texans last season, and he recorded 10 combined tackles and one pass defensed in six games played.

Unrestricted free agent signings from other teams

CB Kendall Fuller (Chiefs)

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (Bears)

S Sean Davis (Steelers)

OG Wes Schweitzer (Falcons)

RB J.D. McKissic (Lions)

OT Cornelius Lucas (Bears

TE Logan Thomas (Lions)

RB Peyton Barber (Buccaneers)

TE Richard Rodgers (Eagles)

CB Ronald Darby (Eagles)

WR Cody Latimer (Giants)

Free agent signings for players cut by other teams

LB Thomas Davis (Chargers)

Rumors, reports and updates

What the Redskins didn't do in the NFL Draft

Monday, April 27: While the Redskins' draft class appears to be a good one, not everything is perfect for Washington heading into the 2020 season. Not every pick was absolutely loved by fans, and there are still some weaknesses on this team.

Thaddeus Moss signs with Redskins

Saturday, April 25: Moss was considered a top-10 tight end in this class and the No. 148 overall prospect, according to CBS Sports, but his stock fell after it was revealed during a physical at the NFL combine that he had a Jones fracture in his right foot. A dozen tight ends were taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Moss was not one of them.

Grades for Washington's Round 4-7 selections

After trading Trent Williams, Redskins draft potential replacement

Saturday, April 25: Just minutes after the Washington Redskins made the decision to trade left tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers, Ron Rivera and Co. drafted someone who could be his replacement. With the second pick in the fourth round (No. 108) overall, the Redskins selected offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles out of LSU.

Redskins trade Trent Williams to 49ers for two draft picks

Saturday, April 25: Trent Williams is finally on the move as the Washington Redskins agreed to trade the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle to the San Francisco 49ers, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. The 49ers will send a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick to the Redskins.

Why Chase Young addition gives Redskins best defensive line in NFL

Thursday, April 23: Despite opportunities to trade down in the draft order, the Washington Redskins decided to take former Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the right move, because the Redskins now have the best defensive line in the NFL -- and no, that's not an exaggeration.

O.J. Howard reportedly nearly traded to Redskins

Wednesday, April 22: Life comes at you fast when you're in the NFL. In early March, Tom Brady was technically still the quarterback of the New England Patriots -- ahead of his first go at unrestricted free agency -- and Rob Gronkowski was a retired former All-Pro trying his hand at WWE wrestling, winning the 24/7 title in the process. Now, in late April, both are officially members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization, and that leaves the question of what will happen with O.J. Howard when considering Gronkowski instantly becomes the favorite tight end target of Brady.

Urban Meyer 'worried' about Dwayne Haskins' social media activity

Friday, April 17: Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is in the midst of his first NFL offseason and he is charged with impressing new head coach Ron Rivera. The former No. 15 overall pick started in seven games last season after both Case Keenum and Colt McCoy struggled to get the offense going, and he will get the first shot at the starting job when training camp rolls around. Haskins' college coach, Urban Meyer, knows he has the potential to be a franchise quarterback -- he even came to D.C. to watch his former signal-caller toss two touchdowns along with a career-high 261 passing yards in a Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. There is one area where Meyer noticed Haskins could improve, however, and it doesn't have to do with anything on the field.

Three Redskins poised to break out in 2020

Thursday, April 16: While the rookies showed promise in 2019, they have to continue to improve and develop into legitimate NFL starters if this team wants to make the postseason in the near future. There are a few players I have in mind that will be able to turn the corner easier than others, however, and 2020 could be their coming out party.

How Redskins can have the perfect 2020 NFL Draft

Thursday, April 16: The Redskins have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and with it can come a franchise player. Will they take who is considered the top player in the draft, or will they surprise everyone and take a quarterback? There is also the option for the Redskins to trade down, but Rivera and Co. would have to be presented with an incredible offer to do so.

Brandon Scherff wants to be a Redskin for life, hopes to sign a long-term deal

Friday, April 10: While Scherff is officially on the books for next season, that doesn't mean that the contract negotiations are over. Rivera told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay earlier this offseason that the two sides are still working on a long-term deal, and hope to agree to terms sometime in the future.

How the Redskins can address the receiver position

Friday, April 10: The Redskins find themselves a hot topic of conversation when it comes to quarterbacks, but it's unlikely they ditch Dwayne Haskins after only a handful of starts to grab Tua Tagovailoa or any other QB draft prospect in 2020. That being the case, and even if they did turn the NFL upside-down with such a move (stranger things have happened), the reality is newly-signed head coach Ron Rivera knows the QB has to throw to someone. They've at least identified a potential No. 1 receiver in Terry McLaurin, but the rest of the unit isn't something Rivera wants to write home about.

Ron Rivera explains why Redskins chased Amari Cooper

Tuesday, April 7: "Amari was somebody we chased hard all the way until the end," Rivera said, via The Team 980. "We would've loved to have him a part of what we're trying to do here. He would've been a great veteran presence."

Redskins hosting virtual draft party with Dwayne Haskins in attendance

Monday, April 6: The Washington Redskins want fan involvement in the 2020 NFL Draft, even though the fans can't physically be present due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Washington is inviting its fans to the "Virtual Draft Experience," a three-hour live stream broadcast featuring Redskins players and coaches, including quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Ronald Darby has something to prove: 'I'm a great corner'

Monday, April 6: Ronald Darby has been much maligned for his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, three seasons that were torn apart by injuries and subpar play after Philadelphia captured Super Bowl LII. While Darby was instrumental toward the Eagles having a top-five defense in 2017, he also was largely responsible for Philadelphia's pass defense ranking 30th in yards allowed in 2018 and 19th in 2019.

Darby knows he's a better corner than what he's demonstrated in Philadelphia and he's determined to show it with the Washington Redskins.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84

Sunday, April 5: Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, who starred for both the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins, has died at age 84, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

Kyle Allen expects to compete for the starting job

Wednesday, April 1: Allen, who was traded to the Redskins late last month, recently said that he expects to compete with Dwayne Haskins to be the team's starting quarterback in 2020.

"I think the expectation is to come in and compete for the job," he said. "I think that's an awesome opportunity."

Dunbar explains why he wanted out of Washington

Wednesday, April 1: Why exactly did Dunbar want a change of scenery though? He said it had to do with respect, his health and his contract.

"At the end of the day, I feel like it was a respect factor," Dunbar said on Tuesday during an interview with Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Scott Allen of the Washington Post.

Redskins agree to terms with CB Ronald Darby

Sunday, March 29: The Washington Redskins have experienced plenty of turnover at the cornerback position this offseason, but they have finally added someone who can come in and make an immediate impact. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Redskins have agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby on a one-year, $4 million deal.

Rivera reveals plan for Haskins, why Redskins traded for Allen

Wednesday, March 25: This week, Rivera sat down with Kyle Bailey of WFNZ's The Clubhouse to talk football, and he shed some light on what he was thinking about when he made the Allen trade and what he thinks about the quarterback position moving forward.

"Kyle fits what we do. He understands our system," Rivera said of the Allen trade, per Kyle Stackpole of Redskins.com. "Scott Turner is our offensive coordinator, and we're using the system we basically had in place for nine seasons."

Redskins seven-round mock draft update

Redskins given a 'D' grade so far in free agency

Tuesday, March 24: If you're looking for some blockbuster moves this free agency from the Redskins this offseason, you're hunting in the wrong forest and with a spoon instead of a crossbow. They did make the wise move to bring back cornerback Kendall Fuller a four-year deal worth $40 million, but they failed to convince Byron Jones he should look in their direction.

Redskins sign Peyton Barber

Tuesday, March, 24: According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Redskins have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber to a two-year deal. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the deal is worth $3 million and includes $600K guaranteed.

Trent Williams' agent says Redskins should trade or release his client

Tuesday, March 24: In a statement first released to ESPN on Tuesday, Williams representative Vincent Taylor indicated it's "in the best interest" of both parties if Washington either trades or releases his client. Taylor went on to confirm previous reports that Washington granted Williams permission to seek a trade, but he added that the team only did so after failing on its own to find a trading partner. Since then, Taylor continued, the Redskins have "shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands" regarding the team's desired compensation for Williams.

"Although Trent Williams will always love and respect (team owner) Dan Snyder, teammates and the Washington Redskins' fans," Taylor wrote, "he wants to be traded or released. It's time for the organization to act in a manner that is in both Williams' and the team's best interest."

Redskins trade Quinton Dunbar to Seahawks

Monday, March 23: Quinton Dunbar, a veteran cornerback who spent his first five seasons with the Redskins, is being traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a fifth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Washington used a fifth-round pick earlier in the day to acquire quarterback Kyle Allen from the Panthers.

Redskins release Montae Nicholson and four cornerbacks

Monday, March 23: New Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera has spent the past week revamping his roster, and on Monday he made the decision to release five defensive backs. Along with former starting safety Montae Nicholson, Washington also announced they had released cornerbacks Breon Borders, Dee Delaney, Coty Sensabaugh and Kayvon Webster.

Read more from Jordan Dajani's story, here.

Redskins trade for former Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen

Monday, March 23: Kyle Allen, who started 12 games under center for the Panthers last season, has been traded to the Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick, according NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The news comes shortly after the Panthers signed former XFL standout P.J. Walker.

Redskins shopping Dunbar, per report

Saturday, March 21: Quinton Dunbar's future with the Washington Redskins is up in the air, and Ron Rivera and Co. have reportedly finally made a decision on what to do with their top cornerback. According to Pro Football Talk, Washington is making Dunbar available in trade.

Redskins to sign former Steelers safety Sean Davis

Wednesday, March 18: The Washington Redskins entered this offseason with major questions in the secondary, and just minutes before the new league year, they agreed to terms with a versatile defensive back from the Washington, D.C. area. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis has agreed to terms with the Redskins on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Redskins reportedly interested in Delanie Walker

Wednesday, March 18: Several teams are in the market for tight ends this offseason, and there are a couple of interesting veterans available, including Delanie Walker. According to ESPN's John Keim, the Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts have expressed some level of interest in him so far.

Redskins jockeying to land Desmond Trufant

Wednesday, March 18: It's being reported both the Cowboys and Redskins are in on trying to land Trufant, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, but they aren't the only two suitors. That means his price could be floating higher with each passing moment, and the 29-year-old is looking for a multi-year deal as well.

Redskins sign linebackers Thomas Davis & Kevin Pierre-Louis

Tuesday, March 17: Davis announced on Instagram he is signing with the Redskins, days after he was released by the Los Angeles Chargers. At 36 years old, Davis had 112 tackles in his only season in Los Angeles, recording a sack and two passes defensed. Opposing quarterbacks completed 65.2% of their passes when targeting Davis in coverage, posting an 87.9 passer rating.

Washington also agreed to a deal with Kevin Pierre-Louis, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He started three games with the Chicago Bears, recording 37 tackles and an interception in a reserve role. A fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, Pierre-Lewis has played with four different teams in six seasons.

Cooper shuns bigger offer from Redskins to remain with Cowboys

Tuesday, March 17: On the first day of legal tampering in the NFL, Amari Cooper agreed to terms on a five-year, $100 million deal with $60 million in guarantees -- a source confirmed to CBS Sports -- that keeps him in Dallas through the 2024 season. That matters more to the Redskins than simply having to defend him for the next half-decade. It turns out the Ron Rivera era in Redskins free agency began with an attempt to woo Cooper away from North Texas, per multiple reports, but ended with heartbreak when the four-time Pro Bowler turned down more money from owner Dan Snyder to make good on his promise of wanting to be with the Cowboys "for life."

Browns agree to three-year deal with Keenum

Monday, March 16: The Cleveland Browns are signing quarterback Case Keenum to a three-year deal worth $18 million, including $10 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Keenum's interest from Cleveland has been well-documented since the beginning. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and Keenum worked together with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.

Redskins agree to re-sign Jon Bostic

Monday, March 16: According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Redskins have agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $6.6 million for Bostic.

Earlier this month, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reported that the Redskins and Bostic's camp had begun preliminary conversations about re-signing the 28-year-old linebacker. Bostic was picked up by the Redskins in late May after Reuben Foster went down with a season-ending leg injury. They hoped Bostic would do enough just to fill the void at linebacker, but he did much more.

Ereck Flowers signs with Dolphins

Monday, March 16: The Ereck Flowers story will be one NFL coaches point to for years to come, as one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory has agreed to a lucrative contract on the first day teams can negotiate with impending free agents. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Flowers is signing a $30 million deal over three years with the Miami Dolphins. The deal also reportedly includes $19.95 million fully guaranteed.

Brandon Scherff receives franchise tag

Saturday, March 14: The latest recipient of the franchise tag for the 2020 season is Washington guard Brandon Scherff. The team originally announced that it had placed the exclusive tag on its star guard, but later clarified that Scherff has instead received the non-exclusive tag.

Using the non-exclusive version of the tag means that Scherff is free to negotiate a contract with other teams. If and when he agrees to terms, Washington will have the right to match that contract or else receive draft-pick compensation in exchange in the form of two first-round picks.

Redskins asking for second-round pick in Williams trade talks

Friday, March 13: According to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, Washington has been asking for a second round pick in exchange for the long-time veteran. Garafolo says that it is his understanding that "at that asking price, it is not going to get done."

Redskins seven-round mock draft

Wednesday, March 11: CBS NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso released his seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft, and he has the Redskins taking some interesting players that should help this team immediately. Let's take a look at what Trapasso envisions Washington doing next month.

Redskins still interested in taking a QB at No. 2, per report

Monday, March 9: When Tua Tagovailoa, who was recently cleared to resume a full workout schedule, participates in Alabama's pro day, rest assured that a large contingent of Redskins staff members will be there.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote that the Redskins, per sources, will "do all the work as if they are taking a quarterback" with the second overall pick. And while that certainly doesn't mean that the Redskins will select a quarterback with the second pick, they will evaluate the top players at that position in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Trent Williams seeking $20M per year on contract with new team

Monday, March 9: Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams reportedly demanded a new contract before getting permission to seek a trade elsewhere this offseason, but the Pro Bowl lineman seems set on breaking the bank regardless of where he plays in 2020.

The 31-year-old blocker remains under contract through this season, but as he prepares to negotiate a long-term contract with a new team, Williams is seeking an average annual salary of at least $20 million, according to ESPN's John Keim.

Redskins aiming to bring back both Ereck Flowers and Brandon Scherff

Sunday, March 8: While everyone is aware of the Trent Williams drama, both of Washington's starting offensive guards are set to hit free agency as well. It wasn't long ago that Ereck Flowers was considered one of the worst first-round draft busts in recent memory, but the Redskins now want to bring him back.

During a recent appearance on Redskins Nation, Rivera made it clear that Washington wants to bring back not only Brandon Scherff, but Flowers as well.

Cardinals, Jets, Texans among teams eyeing trade for Trent

Friday, March 6: A day after Washington reportedly granted Williams permission to seek a trade out of D.C., the Cleveland Browns have apparently already put the seven-time Pro Bowler on their radar. And now, according to multiple reports, the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and New York Jets are among other clubs in on the Williams sweepstakes, eyeing a potential trade for the lineman ahead of 2020 free agency.

Redskins permit Trent Williams to seek trade

Thursday, March 5: The Washington Redskins are allowing star left tackle Trent Williams an opportunity to seek out a trade, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN. As long as a trade partner is found, this will spell the end for Williams in D.C. and what has been long and tumultuous saga.

Redskins working to extend linebacker Jon Bostic

Tuesday, March 3: Ron Rivera's first order of business as the new head coach of the Washington Redskins will be to shape the roster to his liking. He has already cut ties with several veterans, but also has to consider bringing back players who now have expired contracts. One of those players the Redskins are reportedly interested in bringing back is linebacker Jon Bostic.

According to Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, the Redskins and Bostic's camp have begun preliminary conversations about re-signing the 28-year-old linebacker. Free agency starts on March 18, but teams are permitted to have conversations with their own players beforehand.

Redskins expected to franchise tag impending free agent Brandon Scherff

Monday, March 2: The former first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has been one of the best offensive guards in the NFL when he's been healthy, and he's expected to be paid like one in the near future. Whether that comes in the form of a long-term extension or franchise tag, however, remains to be determined. On Monday, ESPN's Jenna Laine reported that Ron Rivera and Co. are expected to franchise tag Scherff.

Trent Williams tells Redskins he wants a new contract or to be traded

Thursday, Feb. 27: New coach Ron Rivera is hopeful Trent Williams will remain with the Washington Redskins in 2020, and the team itself is apparently increasingly confident that will happen, but according to NFL Network, there's still a lot of uncertainty about the left tackle's future. Addressing Williams' situation from the Scouting Combine on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo echoed Rivera's comments from earlier in the week, noting the coach has touched base with the seven-time Pro Bowler about a possible return. But that doesn't mean, as he explained, that Williams is completely sold on suiting up in burgundy this season.

Ron Rivera says Redskins will explore all options with No. 2 pick

Wednesday, Feb. 26: While many expect the Redskins to go in one direction at No. 2, they're exploring every possibility that comes with such a valuable draft slot. When asked at the combine, head coach Ron Rivera made it clear the Redskins aren't anywhere close to turning their card in on one specific player.

"We are looking at everything," Rivera said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Wednesday. "Everything is possible. Everything is an option. What we do, we're going to decide as a group and go forward from there."

Redskins will meet with Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow at the combine

Wednesday, Feb. 26: By bringing in Tagovaiola and Burrow to meet with Rivera and the team officials, Washington is doing one of two things: 1.) genuinely evaluating their options and leaving the door open to replace Haskins or 2.) posturing for a potential trade-down scenario. The franchise may be able to fetch a larger return if other teams believe they have a legitimate interest in adding a quarterback.

Ron Rivera explains why he took Redskins job

Monday, Feb. 24: With three straight losing seasons, a roster in flux and an infamous owner, the Redskins' head coaching job appeared to be a gig that would scare anyone who actually cared about finding success in their career -- but not Rivera. In a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune, Rivera confirmed and clarified that he could have waited for another opportunity to surface if he wanted to, but he chose the Redskins' job for the challenge.

Redskins believe Trent Williams is likely to play for the team in 2020

Friday, Feb. 21: Two weeks ago, Rivera indicated that he was still hoping Williams had a future in Washington. Now, according to a report from The Washington Post's Les Carpenter and Mark Maske, we also know that the Redskins believe that there's a "strong chance" Williams will play for the team in 2020.

Redskins release former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed

Thursday, Feb. 20: Jordan Reed may be "100 percent" committed to playing in 2020, but it won't be with the Washington Redskins. The Redskins have released the former Pro Bowl tight end roughly a month before the start of free agency, as announced via the team's Twitter, clearing an estimated $8.5 million in salary cap space for the offseason.

The Washington Post previously reported that Reed was expected to be cut after clearing concussion protocol, which he did not do for the entirety of the 2019 season. Now, the former third-round draft pick has become the latest big-name Redskin to be axed by new coach Ron Rivera, who's already cut ties with wide receiver Paul Richardson and cornerback Josh Norman.

Redskins exercise club option on Adrian Peterson's contract

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Adrian Peterson will be returning to the NFL for a 14th season. The Washington Redskins announced Wednesday the team picked up the club option on Peterson's contract, a base salary of $2.25 million in 2020 (per Over The Cap), guaranteeing the 34-year old running back a shot at eclipsing the 15,000-yard mark this season.

NFL insider notes: Eight moves to fix messy Redskins

Monday, Feb. 17: With the scouting combine now just a week away, this franchise had better reach a collective understanding about who it really is at this transition and what it will take to ever get out of the two-decade-long death spiral it has been in under Snyder. There are no quick fixes, and, in fact, more of a purge is truly in order to finally try to build a team capable of competing. This group needs to arrive in Indianapolis with a cogent plan for which pieces are a part of the future and which are not, beginning with Williams.

Ron Rivera explains the 'big thing' behind releasing former All-Pro Josh Norman

Sunday, Feb. 16: Ron Rivera, the new head coach of the Redskins, coached Norman in Carolina during the height of both of their professional careers. In 2015, their final season together with the Panthers, Carolina went 15-1 during the regular season en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50. Norman earned All-Pro honors that season, while Rivera won his second Coach of the Year award in three years. On Saturday, Rivera explained the decision to release Norman, who made just eight starts during his final season with the Redskins.

Redskins release Josh Norman, former Pro Bowl cornerback reacts

Friday, Feb. 14: There will be no reunion with his former Carolina Panthers head coach, as the Redskins officially released him on Friday. The decision to let the aging cornerback walk saves the Redskins upwards of $12.5 million toward their salary cap, and his lack of production justifies the move.

Redskins release receiver Paul Richardson

Friday, Feb. 14: The 27-year-old wideout was hampered by injuries in 2019 as well. He played in 10 games and caught 28 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns before he again found himself on injured reserve due to a nagging hamstring injury. According to Garafolo, Richardson earned about $16.9 million during his two seasons in Washington, and was due $6.5 million this year. Instead, he hits the open market.

Conflicting reports surface regarding the future of Quinton Dunbar

Wednesday, Feb. 12: The future of Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar is reportedly up in the air. Earlier this week, NBC Sports Washington reported that Dunbar would not attend OTAs in order to maintain his health. Later that day, ESPN's John Keim reported the veteran cornerback requested to be traded or released. Despite these reports, the narrative that Dunbar was looking to sever ties with the Redskins has reportedly cooled as the week has gone on. On Wednesday, former Redskins tight end and sports radio host Rick "Doc" Walker said that he had spoken with the cornerback and that he is not asking to be traded or released. Walker relayed the details of his phone call with Dunbar during "Doc and Galdi" on The Team 980, and said that Dunbar felt his comments on Monday were overblown.

Redskins make history by hiring Jennifer King as a full-year coaching intern

Monday, Feb. 10: According to their official website, the Redskins are hiring Jennifer King as a full-year coaching intern. She will be the NFL's first African American female full-time assistant coach.

Rivera and King had a preexisting relationship. Back during his time with the Carolina Panthers, Rivera had hired King as a wide receivers coaching intern for two summers according to ESPN. King worked one-on-one with rookies on playbook proficiencies and individual skill development along with analyzing drill efficiency and drill concepts. She worked extensively with star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Doug Williams says new coaching staff 'knows' Dwayne Haskins is team's starting QB

Sunday, Feb. 9: Doug Williams, the Redskins' new senior vice president of player development, isn't putting Haskins' future in question.

"The new staff knows that Dwayne Haskins is the starting quarterback here," Williams said, via John Keim of ESPN. "The only thing that can happen is for Dwayne to give it back to them. It's up to him to learn the playbook, wear the coaches out. He's got to stay at the facility until they run him out of the building. ...

"Dwayne has a long way to go. But like I told him, he was doing what we expected him to do. He was ascending. Hopefully the way he goes now, he keeps going up. All eyes are going to be on him. At the same time you've got a new coaching staff and they're not married to him."

Dwayne Haskins is 'cool' with quarterback competition

Friday, Feb. 7: The Washington Redskins appear to have finally found a franchise quarterback in Dwayne Haskins, but new head coach Ron Rivera is going to make him work this offseason to earn the starting role. In his introductory press conference, Rivera made it clear that he wants to see Haskins emerge as a leader for this team, and to continue developing as a passer.

"That's cool," Haskins told reporters on Friday at a Redskins community event, via NBC Sports Washington. "I'm just going to have to work hard and eventually take it over. Just do your best to be accountable for what you have to do and be ready to go."

Terry McLaurin makes bold prediction on Chase Young

Thursday, Feb. 6: "I've seen them all," McLaurin said, via the Redskins website. "In college, I felt like Chase was the most productive of the three, and he has a chance to possibly be the best. That doesn't take anything away from (Joey and Nick). That just tells you how good he can be."

Derrius Guice wants to silence those labeling him as 'soft'

Wednesday, Feb. 5: Until he can show an ability to stay healthy, not only does he have something to prove to the team, but also those he wants to silence -- i.e., those painting him as being "soft".

"When it comes to constantly being injured -- knowing how tough you are, but everybody else is looking at you as just soft who can't stay on the field, it's gonna frustrate you," Guice said, before jabbing back at those who have him strapped with the label.

"You just have to realize where you are and realize where they are in a sense," he said. "It's always the people behind you talking the loudest. ...I just gotta keep elevating and moving forward."

Ron Rivera addresses Trent Williams' future with Redskins

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Despite the issues between Williams and the Redskins, new Washington head coach Ron Rivera plans to meet with Williams, who has one year remaining on his contract, and is optimistic about keeping his star tackle in town.

"What's the health of Trent? We're getting ready, we're gonna go through our process on (Feb. 10). We'll talk about it," Rivera said, via NBC Sports. "We gotta get Trent in. We gotta sit him down, see where he is. See how he is health-wise, too. We have not really had the contact we need to have to know.

"But he's still our guy. These are pieces to the puzzle that we've got to put together."

Vernon Davis explains decision to retire

Sunday, Feb. 2: Prior to the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, veteran NFL tight end Vernon Davis unofficially announced his retirement in a surprising way. On Fox's pre-game show, Davis found a unique way to let NFL fans know he was planning to hang up his cleats. He picked an interesting way to do it, as he made his announcement during a filmed skit that featured former tight end Rob Gronkowski and linebacker James Harrison. While it almost seemed like a joke, ESPN's John Keim confirmed that Davis was indeed retiring.

Redskins' Alex Smith says he's 'lucky to be alive'

Saturday, Feb. 1: "I had a pretty serious infection ... they had a lot of complications with it," Smith said.

Smith then developed sepsis, which is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the body is fighting infection. He told Jeremy Schaap that his memories during those stages of uncertainty were limited since he was under heavy sedation, but he does remember making the decision to try to save his leg.

"The next thing I remember is waking up several weeks later faced with the decision of amputation or limb salvage at that point."

Daniel Snyder met with Maryland lawmakers to discuss allowing sports betting at new stadium

Wednesday, Jan. 22: Maryland could see significant revenue from the legalization of sports betting, as other states have seen. According to the Associated Press, state analysts estimate that sports betting would bring around $35 million annually in tax revenue.

With so many states already on the sports betting train, it sounds like Snyder wants to work with lawmakers to make sure Maryland gets in on the action. If it is legalized in the near future, perhaps fans will be able to place wagers at the new stadium if it is indeed located in Maryland.

Washington Redskins team needs, draft picks, prospects to track

Redskins reassign Doug Williams in front office

Thursday, Jan. 9: A week after the team's hire of Ron Rivera as the new head coach, Washington has announced the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback and personnel exec will return, albeit in a new role, reporting directly to Rivera.

Originally hired in 2014 to assist the personnel staff, the 64-year-old Williams spent three years in his initial role before earning a promotion to senior vice president of player personnel in 2017, essentially replacing fired general manager Scot McCloughan as the club's top front-office voice next to Allen. Credited with expanding Washington's scouting department, he also oversaw the talent evaluation staff.

Ron Rivera won't commit to Dwayne Haskins as Redskins starter

Tuesday, Jan. 7: "He's going to have to step up and become a leader," Ron Rivera said, via ESPN's John Keim. "All the great ones have become leaders and they've become leaders whether they're rookies or they're 10-, 12-year vets."

"We're going to have an interesting set of circumstances that we'll go through as we go through the OTAs and into minicamp and then training camp. But one thing that I will do ... once we feel comfortable, is to go ahead and make that decision so we can go forward and give these guys the opportunity to develop."

Ron Rivera agrees to five-year deal to become new head coach

Thursday, Jan. 2: "After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country."

Snyder seemed to put on the full-court press to make sure he landed Rivera before other jobs became available throughout the league. This five-year commitment appears to be one signal that he was really pushing to envelop to get his top candidate.

