Redskins owner Dan Snyder considering drastic changes, open to firing president Bruce Allen, per report

Bruce Allen has remained in the Washington Redskins' front office for almost exactly a decade, but his tenure may not last beyond 2019 if the team remains at the bottom of the NFC East.

That's according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who reported Saturday that team owner Dan Snyder is considering "drastic" offseason changes, particularly in the front office, where Allen has worked since 2009.

"Everything is up for evaluation after this season," Garafolo said on "Good Morning Football," before specifying that even Allen, a longtime general manager who's served as team president since 2014, isn't necessarily safe.

"Dan Snyder understands that something needs to change, something drastic needs to change," Garafolo continued. "Who knows? Maybe they go on a run here and Dwayne Haskins looks great and Dan Snyder decides, 'Hey, I'm going to keep Bruce Allen,' but I'm telling you, for the first time ... they are evaluating Bruce Allen's role with the team."

The Redskins, unsurprisingly, did not have a comment on the situation, per Garafolo. But they're aware of the distaste for Allen among many fans, at least on social media. The son of former coach George Allen, who led Washington to Super Bowl VII against the undefeated Miami Dolphins in 1972, Allen surrendered GM duties to Scot McCloughan in 2015 but has overseen personnel since McCloughan's dismissal the following year. During Allen's time under Snyder, the Redskins have had just three winning seasons and are currently on track to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora previously reported in October that Snyder was prepared to shake up team leadership this offseason, indicating the owner is poised to make a run at Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. As he's done with past coaches, La Canfora said, Snyder would likely also attempt to install Tomlin as the head of football operations.