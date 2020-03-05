Redskins permit star left tackle Trent Williams to seek a trade, per report

The Washington Redskins are allowing star left tackle Trent Williams an opportunity to seek out a trade, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN. As long as a trade partner is found, this will spell the end for Williams in D.C. and what has been long and tumultuous saga.

Williams sat out the entire 2019 season due to issues between him and the team's medical staff. The key issue surrounded around a cancerous growth in his head. Williams claims the team said it was a minor issue and misdiagnosed its severity. The growth has since been removed, but Williams says he almost lost his life because of it. With that, a serious level of distrust formed between him and the team and sparked a request to be released or traded last year. Washington ultimately elected to not move on from him, but Williams still sat out all of the regular season.

Over the past few weeks, things appeared to be trending in a more positive direction, especially following the hiring of new head coach Ron Rivera along with completely overhauling the medical staff that included the addition of widely respected trainer Ryan Vermillion. Rivera even noted previously that they were communicating with Williams and that he "is still our guy." There was also a report that the team believed he was likely to play for them in 2020.

Life comes at you fast.

Williams, who has been named to seven Pro Bowls in his career, has just one year remaining on his current contract and carries a $14.5 million cap hit. The good news for the Redskins is that he carries just a $2 million dead cap charge, so his departure won't do any more damage other than losing a premier blindside tackle. Despite missing all of last year, the 31-year-old is still looked at as one of the better left tackles in the league. Given that, there will likely be a number of tackle-needy teams lining up for Williams' services.

One team that comes to mind is the Cleveland Browns, who have Williams' former position coach Bill Callahan on staff. They would certainly be a team that could bolster its offensive line to help quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Now that Williams has been given the green light to seek a trade, it's just a matter of what the Redskins will be asking for when it comes to compensation.