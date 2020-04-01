Redskins quarterback Kyle Allen expects to compete for the starting job with Dwayne Haskins

Kyle Allen spent his first two NFL seasons as Cam Newton's backup quarterback in Carolina. But after making 12 starts in relief of an injured Newton last season, Allen isn't hoping to return to the bench anytime soon.

Allen, who was traded to the Redskins late last month, recently said that he expects to compete with Dwayne Haskins to be the team's starting quarterback in 2020.

"I think the expectation is to come in and compete for the job," he said, via Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "I think that's an awesome opportunity."

Last week, Redskins head coach Ron Rivera, who drafted and worked with Allen during their two years together in Carolina, discussed his current quarterback situation with Kyle Bailey of WFNZ's The Clubhouse.



"Kyle fits what we do. He understands our system," Rivera said of the Allen trade, per Kyle Stackpole of Redskins.com. "Scott Turner is our offensive coordinator, and we're using the system we basically had in place for nine seasons."

Rivera also alluded to the fact that he expects Allen to compete for the job alongside Haskins.

"That's what we're going into camp believing, but they're going to compete," Rivera said. "We really like what we have in terms of our young quarterbacks. Kyle is also a young guy who has a live arm, understands the game, understands how we do things, so I'm excited about what the potential could be."

Allen, who believes that his experience in Rivera's system will pay dividends once voluntary practices begin, did show signs of promise during his time with the Panthers. In two seasons in Carolina, Allen played in 15 games while receiving 13 starts. He completed 62.1% of his passes for 5,388 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Allen (who compiled a 5-7 record as the Panthers' starting quarterback last season), also rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries.

A rookie last season, Haskins replaced now Browns backup Case Keenum midway through the year, with the Redskins off to a 1-7 start. In seven games as a starter, Haskins led the Redskins to a 2-5 record. For the year, he completed 58.6% of his passes with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. And while his rookie numbers aren't terribly impressive, the expectation is that he would be the team's starting quarterback if the season started today.

With regard to their possible position battle, Allen, who said that he has exchanged text messages with Haskins since being traded to the Redskins, expects things to be cordial between himself and his new teammate.

"We've been doing it our whole lives," Allen said about competing for starting spots. "We've been doing it since we were in high school, trying to compete against different guys. At the same time, you get to meet a lot of really cool people in the process. Cam and Will [Greer] in Carolina, we all came out with great relationships."