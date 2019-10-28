Redskins reportedly calling other teams in an effort to trade Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman

The Washington Redskins have finally joined the NFL Trade Deadline frenzy. Following a report that the team is listening to offers for disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams, the Redskins are now calling other teams in an effort to trade cornerback Josh Norman according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Norman, 31, was a fifth round pick out of Coastal Carolina in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He spent four years there until the team placed the franchise tag upon him and then later reversed course allowing him to become a free agent. Washington signed him to a five-year deal worth $75 million in April of 2016. Pelissero notes that the cornerback is owed almost $6 million for the rest of the season. He has one year remaining on his contract worth $15.5 million but any team would be able to get out from underneath the deal by paying his $3 million signing bonus after the season.

The South Carolina native was recognized as a Pro Bowl talent in 2015. He recorded four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, seven interceptions and two touchdowns during his time with the Panthers. Since joining the Redskins, he has accumulated 226 tackles, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a sack and seven interceptions. In seven games this season, Norman has recorded 31 tackles, a sack and an interception. He is currently dealing with thigh and hand injuries.

Aaron Colvin, Fabian Moreau, Quinton Dunbar, Jimmy Moreland and Simeon Thomas are the other cornerbacks on the roster. Moreau or Colvin would likely join Dunbar in the starting lineup should a Norman trade occur.

Washington is tied for the third worst record in the NFL this season. They have an equal record to the Atlanta Falcons but one more loss than the New York Jets. The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins remain winless.

Dan Snyder's franchise has already terminated the contract of head coach Jay Gruden. Interim head coach Bill Callahan took over his duties.

Darius Slay of the Lions, Janoris Jenkins of the Giants and Chris Harris of the Broncos are three other cornerbacks that have been mentioned in potential trade talks. Marcus Peters, Gareon Conley and Jalen Ramsey have already found new teams in the process.

The 2019 NFL Trade Deadline arrives Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. Follow all of the latest trades and trade rumors on CBS Sports!