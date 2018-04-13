Redskins reportedly not interested in former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant right now

Dez Bryant's free agency began on Friday when the Cowboys made the decision to cut their all-time leader in touchdown catches. Immediately after his release, Bryant reportedly indicated that he'd like to face the Cowboys twice per season, which means Bryant appears to be targeting an NFC East team -- the Eagles, Giants or Redskins -- in free agency.

However, not long after the news broke, a report knocked one of those teams off Bryant's list. According to USA Today's Mike Jones, Bryant is not on the Redskins' radar right now.

Lot of Skins fans asking me about Dez. I’m told he’s not on their radar right now. — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) April 13, 2018

The key words: right now. Things can always change quickly in the NFL, but at least right now, the Redskins aren't interested in Bryant.

That makes sense considering they signed Paul Richardson in free agency to play alongside Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder. That's a crowded receiver room, though none of those guys have performed like top-tier receivers in the past. Doctson, a first-round pick in 2016, has caught 37 passes for 568 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons while Crowder has accumulated 192 receptions, 2,240 yards, and 12 touchdowns since the Redskins made him a fourth-round pick in 2015. Meanwhile, Richardson is coming off a career-best season in Seattle, when he caught 44 passes for 703 yards and six scores. But, while they lack superstar resumes, those three players feature upside while Bryant is clearly on the downslope of his career.

Still, if Bryant did land in Washington, he'd be the most proven of the bunch. It's worth noting that the Redskins do own the necessary cap space ($16,862,852, per Spotrac) to sign a luxury receiver like Bryant if they change their mind. Plus, we can't ignore just how entertaining a locker room that includes Bryant and Josh Norman would be on a daily basis.

But at this point, it seems like Bryant will have to target the Giants and Eagles if he wants to remain in the NFC East. Both of those teams found a spot on our list of landing spots for Bryant, but they were situated in the back half. For the complete list of potential destinations, click right here.