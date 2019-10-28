Redskins reportedly now open to dealing Trent Williams, offer already on the table

The Washington Redskins are now open to trading star left tackle Trent Williams, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. They've already started looking at potential trade partners for a Williams deal and Rapoport notes that the Cleveland Browns are one of those clubs.

Following Rapoport citing Washington's change of position on Williams, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Redskins have told teams that they have a second-round pick offer on the table. Given that, it appears like they are holding out for a first-round draft pick in exchange for the decorated offensive lineman.

The fact that Washington is even open to moving Williams is a substantial flip to where they've been. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora even reported on Sunday that teams were growing frustrated with the Redskins' unusual stance to hang on to Williams despite multiple teams vying for his services.

Williams has remained away from the team all season after vowing that he'll never play for the Redskins again. His issue with the club reportedly revolves around the team's medical staff and the handling of his medical situation this offseason that required a surgical procedure to remove a growth from his head.

Given that Williams has lived up to his word and has remained away from the team for half the regular season, it makes sense for Washington to simply move on and attain what could be a very rich haul for the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle. Overall, it's still a mystery as to what has changed the minds of the decision-makers in Washington. It's certainly possible that they've simply sobered up to the fact that Williams, who is signed through the 2020 season, isn't going to rejoin the team anytime soon, so it makes sense to try and gain some assets for him.

As for the team that's mentioned the most when it comes to a potential Williams trade, the Cleveland Browns will undoubtably be one of the teams trying very hard to pry him away from Washington. The Browns offensive line has struggled throughout the season and just allowed second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield to be sacked five times by the New England Patriots in Week 8.

The trade deadline in the NFL is set for Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4:00 p.m. ET, so the clock is ticking for Washington to find a new home for Williams.