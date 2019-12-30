Redskins reportedly part ways with trainer after firing Bruce Allen, both had drawn the ire of Trent Williams

There's a culture change taking place in Redskins park. On Monday, the Washington Redskins announced that they had fired longtime general manager and team president Bruce Allen. Team owner Dan Snyder released a lengthy statement explaining the decision, but he reportedly wasn't done there.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the Redskins also fired longtime head athletic trainer Larry Hess. Hess just finished his 18th season with the Redskins and his ninth as the head athletic trainer. He previously served as the Redskins' director of rehabilitation after joining the franchise as a physical therapist and assistant trainer. While this staff won the Ed Block Training Staff of the Year Award in 2018, the Redskins have famously had problems with injuries over the past few seasons. Running back Derrius Guice, for example, has played in just five games in two seasons, and has had to undergo multiple surgeries in order to fix one ailment.

The firings of Allen and Hess appear to be connected, as both had drawn the ire of disgruntled star left tackle Trent Williams, who sat out the entire 2019 season. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported this offseason, Williams told his teammates that he demanded a trade or his release from the team due to their handling of a recent medical situation, and had vowed not to play for them again.

Back in April, Ian Rapoport reported that Williams had a growth on his head, and doctors were worried that it was a malignant tumor. The situation at one time "appeared to be very serious," but the growth was removed without issue and Williams was said to be fine.

He clearly was not fine, however.

Finlay reported that Williams said the growth popped up roughly six years ago and that the team declared it was minor. It ended up being classified as a rare form of cancer -- Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans (DFSP). The fact that the Redskins' medical staff let this situation escalate led to his distrust of the team doctors.

Allen did not do anything to help soothe the situation, as he maintained throughout the year that he expected Williams to return to the fold at some point, although he admitted he had not kept an open dialogue with his best player.

While Williams had previously vowed not to play for the Redskins again, now that two of the people he reportedly had big issues with are gone, the seven-time Pro Bowler could change his tune. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins clearly thinks so, and reached out to Williams on Twitter following Washington's "Black Monday."

It's the beginning of a new era in Washington. In 2020, they will have a new head coach, a new general manager, a new team president and someone different looking over the medical staff. After three straight losing seasons, it's about time Snyder started making some changes.