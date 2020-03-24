Redskins reportedly sign former Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber to a two-year deal
The Redskins make yet another addition at running back
Ron Rivera and the Washington Redskins have been fairly active so far in free agency, and they have reportedly made yet another addition to their offense. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Redskins have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber to a two-year deal. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the deal is worth $3 million and includes $600K guaranteed.
A former undrafted free agent out of Auburn, Barber has spent all four NFL seasons with the Buccaneers. In 63 career games, he recorded 1,987 yards, 15 touchdowns and just four fumbles. His best season came in 2018, when he rushed for 871 yards and five touchdowns. Rivera clearly thinks that Barber has potential, and has been watching him closely during his time in the NFC South over the past four seasons.
This is not the only addition the Redskins have made to the running back position, as they also signed former Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic -- who is poised to take Chris Thompson's spot in the offense as the main receiving back.
Washington is now loaded at the running back position, as they have Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Bryce Love, McKissic and now Barber officially under contract. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington notes that not all five will make the team, but it will provide an interesting competition to keep track of. Health will be a huge determining factor on who makes the team. Guice has played in just five games in two seasons and Love missed his rookie season due to an injury he sustained in college.
Rivera has started to build the Redskins' roster with players he's familiar with. Earlier this week, Washington traded for former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Kyle Allen to add some depth to the quarterback room. Allen replaced Cam Newton after he was shut down due to injury in 2019.
