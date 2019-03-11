Redskins reportedly to sign Landon Collins for six years, $84 million after rival Giants let safety walk

The Landon Collins sweepstakes did not last long. After the Giants decided to let him walk in free agency instead of franchise tagging him, they watched one of their rivals in the NFC East give him the money he desired.

On the first day of the legal tampering period, when free agents can agree to contracts but can't officially sign them until Wednesday, the All-Pro safety agreed to a contract with the Redskins, as first reported by ESPN's Josina Anderson. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Collins is getting a six-year deal worth $84 million, including $45 million guaranteed.

Landon Collins just told me he will go to the #Skins. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2019 The #Redskins’ deal for Landon Collins is a 6-year deal worth $84M with $45M guaranteed and paid out over the first three years, source said. From the #Giants to their rival. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

For that price, the Redskins are acquiring one of the league's best strong safeties who is still in his prime at 25 years old. In 2016, Collins earned First Team All-Pro honors for his 100-tackle, five-interception, 13-passes-defended, and four-sack season. In his four-year career, he's played in 59 of 64 possible games and has averaged roughly 80 tackles, two interceptions, and eight passes defended per season. There's a reason why he checked in at No. 2 on Pete Prisco's list of free agents.

Collins is a good, young player, but there's an argument to be made that the Redskins -- already paying injured quarterback Alex Smith a ton of money -- are committing too much money to a box safety. Without a good starting quarterback in place for the upcoming season -- which could change by the time the season rolls around, of course -- and after a 7-9 season, it's fair to wonder if Collins is the piece that will put the Redskins over the top.

In the end, it'll like come down to how the Redskins address their hole at quarterback. Smith is expected to miss the entire 2019 season and at this very moment, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy are expected to compete for the starting job. If the Redskins figure out a way to improve their quarterback situation either through the draft or the trade market (Josh Rosen remains an intriguing option), they'll put Collins in a position where he can function as the missing piece that puts the Redskins over the top. If the Redskins don't fix their quarterback situation, Collins' undeniable talent might be wasted on a bad football team.

On the other hand, the Redskins are one step closer to building a team with only Alabama players:

#Alabama players currently on the #Redskins:



WR: Cam Sims

DL: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne

LB: Ryan Anderson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Reuben Foster

S: Landon Collins



Free agents: OL Arie Kouandjio and S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 11, 2019

For Collins, it's a sweat deal. If the Giants had franchise tagged him, which was the expected outcome, he would've been playing under a one-year deal worth just more than $11 million. The Redskins aren't just giving him more money. They're also giving him more long-term security, even if the contract becomes cuttable after three seasons, when the $45 million guaranteed will be paid out, as Rapoport reported.

Collins also gets the opportunity to play the Giants twice per season. He won't have to move far from New York. And he'll play for the same team that Sean Taylor played for before he tragically lost his life. Collins wore No. 21 with the Giants as a tribute to Taylor.

It'll be interesting to see how this impacts the rest of the safety market. If Collins is getting that kind of money, imagine what kind of money safeties like Earl Thomas and Tyrann Mathieu will get.

Take it from Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey: