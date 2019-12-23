Redskins rule Dwayne Haskins out for Week 17 vs. Cowboys due to high ankle injury
The Redskins are shutting their first-round pick down for the season
Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins will not play in the Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys due to a high-ankle injury he suffered during the 41-35 overtime loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.
The former Ohio State star was carted to the locker room in the third quarter after going down awkwardly while being sacked, and Case Keenum stepped in to finish the game. Haskins completed 12 of 15 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the matchup. Ian Rapoport reported earlier on Monday that Haskins would get an MRI and undergo a couple of other tests to be sure of the exact injury, but interim head coach Bill Callahan confirmed to reporters in the afternoon that the team had made the decision to shut him down for the season.
"He sustained an ankle injury and he will be ruled out for this Sunday," Callahan told reporters on Monday. "I think it's going to take a couple of weeks from my understanding, but I think those things always change as the more evaluation and the more information they get on it. I think it's going to take some time no matter what."
Haskins had put together his best performances as of late. He threw for a season-high 261 yards and two touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, and he was playing arguably his best football of the season against the Giants before he was injured.
"I thought he was making great progress and I think we continued to talk about the progress he had made during the course of the last few weeks -- it was quite substantial," said Callahan. "The start he had in the game yesterday was very impressive. Unfortunately he didn't have the chance or the opportunity to finish that game. I thought he was getting hot. I thought that he had a great feel for the game, the right reads, he sped through the progressions well, he found the openings very easily. I thought the game came to him very naturally, and that's where we have been going with his progress."
Haskins finishes this season having completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He won two of his seven starts. While there isn't much good to reflect on this season for the Redskins, how Haskins and running back Derrius Guice changed for the better over the last year is encouraging. Now it's going to come down to keeping them healthy for the future.
