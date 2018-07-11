Redskins select Virginia Tech's Adonis Alexander in sixth round of NFL Supplemental Draft

In an attempt to bolster their secondary, the Washington Redskins are taking a chance on a talented but flawed defensive back. In the sixth round of the NFL Supplemental Draft on Wednesday, the Redskins selected Virginia Tech's Adonis Alexander, who became the second player taken in the 2018 supplemental draft after the Giants took Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the third round.

By drafting Alexander in the sixth round, the Redskins forfeited their sixth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Daft. In exchange for that sixth rounder, the Redskins are getting a "very tall, somewhat lanky outside, man-to-man cornerback," according to our draft expert, Chris Trapasso. During his three-year college career, Alexander tallied seven interceptions and 17 passes defended, 91 solo tackles, and one sack.

A look at new Redskins cornerback Adonis Alexander pic.twitter.com/H80vjvzpIp — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 11, 2018

A year ago, the Redskins ranked 11th in defensive DVOA and ninth in passing yards allowed per game. But the Redskins traded talented slot corner Kendall Fuller to the Chiefs in the Alex Smith trade, and then lost cornerback Bashaud Breeland in free agency. After failing a physical with the Panthers, Breeland remains unsigned. Washington responded by signing Orlando Scandrick to a two-year deal. Scandrick is a player who can play immediately.

Trapasso wrote in his supplemental draft grades that Alexander might benefit from a redshirt season.

Using a sixth-round pick on Alexander seems right, as there's a decent chance he'll experience a "redshirt" type season in 2018 behind Norman learning the nuances of utilizing his size and length to his advantage on the outside during practice. The Redskins should be leery about Alexander getting considerable action as a rookie, but he should be able to hold his own against some of the NFL's weaker passing attacks if forced into the field due to injury.

This isn't the Redskins' first dalliance with Virginia Tech players. They used two of their picks in the 2018 NFL Draft on two Virginia Tech prospects, defensive tackle Tim Settle and cornerback Greg Stroman. As USA Today's Mike Jones noted, Redskins defensive backs coach Torrian Gray coached Alexander at Virginia Tech. So, there's definitely a connection between the player and team.

Alexander announced his intention to enter the supplemental draft on June 1 after being ruled academically ineligible for the 2018 season.

"I wasn't really humble at the time," Alexander told Yahoo Sports. "I definitely got a big head, I definitely started doing a lot more with my social life instead of my academic life. I really put football and my social life above academics. And that put me in a big hole."

On the eve of the draft, Alexander sent teams a clean drug test from this week, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who added that Alexander had a marijuana-related arrest in 2016. Garafolo reported that Alexander has passed drug tests during the past eight months.

On the eve of NFL’s supplemental draft, teams received a clean drug test from Va Tech DB Adonis Alexander taken this week. They’d already received notice he’d passed tests over the last eight months. Alexander intent on proving marijuana arrest from 2016 was an isolated incident. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 10, 2018

Alexander ended up being the last player to get picked in the supplemental draft. Beal and Alexander became the first players to get drafted in the supplemental draft since the Rams used a fifth-round pick on Isaiah Battle in 2015. Those who weren't picked in the supplemental draft are now free agents.