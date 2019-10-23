Redskins star Josh Norman's custom home features a barbershop and a vibrating bed
The star cornerback spared no expense for this crib
Josh Norman has developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, and after signing a massive five-year, $75 million contract with the Washington Redskins, Norman also decided to enjoy the best of the best off the field, at his Leesburg, Va. home, which includes some amenities you're more likely to find at a ritzy hotel.
Upon pulling up to Norman's residence, you immediately know whose home it is. The Redskins star has a customized "JNo24" logo engraved on his driveway.
This home has all the bells and whistles that one would come to expect from a player of Norman's caliber. However, some of the features in this home are pretty wild.
Norman has a barbershop in his basement and if that wasn't impressive enough, he has custom aprons that say "JNo24" on them. In addition, the former fifth-round pick has a vibrating bed that is used for massages and Norman adds that he has three different masseuses that come to the house.
Norman is also a huge fan of Batman and had a custom painting done that was supposed to be his face on Batman. However, the Redskins cornerback didn't exactly see the resemblance of himself in the painting.
He also has the token movie theater and spectacular car collection that many star athletes have. However, he also has a giraffe rug, which is not something that you see every day.
Let's just say that Norman has quite the extravagant home and anyone would be jealous.
