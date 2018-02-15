Redskins' Su'a Cravens reportedly reinstated by NFL after contemplating retirement

After missing the entire 2017 season and contemplating retirement, Redskins safety Su'a Cravens is ready to return to the field. On Wednesday, as first reported by ESPN's Field Yates, Cravens was reinstated by the NFL.

Source: Redskins S Su’a Cravens has been reinstated by the NFL. A step forward towards his return. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 14, 2018

Let's check in on Cravens:

MOOD 🗣🗣🗣#imback A post shared by Su’a Kristopher Cravens (@iammsuzy) on Feb 14, 2018 at 3:05pm PST

The Redskins placed Cravens on the reserve/left squad in mid September after he left the team in early September due to health concerns and family matters. At the time, ESPN's Adam Schefter and John Keim reported that Cravens told members of the Redskins' organization that he was retiring, but the Redskins were able to change his mind.

In December, Cravens' agent explained that Cravens had suffered from Post Concussion Syndrome and underwent treatment and rehab. He also indicated that Cravens wants to return for the 2018 season, which is now possible after the NFL reinstated him on Wednesday.

Statement from Su’a Cravens’ agent, Fadde Mikhail: pic.twitter.com/QzYEbqVco0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2017

Cravens, a second-round selection in the 2016 draft, appeared in 11 games during his rookie season, registering 23 tackles, a sack, an interception, and five passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Cravens allowed no touchdowns and a 73.1 passer rating in coverage.

If Washington wants him back, he should help bolster their secondary. According to Keim, three years still remain on Cravens' relatively cheap rookie contract and his dead cap is set at $1.7 million if he's traded or cut before June 1. Keim also reported that "there were some hard feelings" among the team when Cravens left. Linebacker Mason Foster said he'd would welcome him back, but also acknowledged that others might not feel the same way.

"For you to work the whole year with us in OTAs, you got a starting spot and all of a sudden you just walk away from it, it's tough," Foster told Team980, via ESPN. "Without explaining it to guys on the team, I think some guys are going to feel a certain way, but me, I'm all for him to come back. He's a great player. He's made plays here, but I think it's going to be a work in progress. You're going to have to come back and show people what you're made of and show people that your heart is really in it, or I don't think anybody's really going to welcome you back in with open arms like that."

If Washington doesn't want him back, Cravens will likely draw some interest around the league. He'll be only 23 when next season begins.