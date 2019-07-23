Redskins surprisingly cut defensive starter who led Washington in tackles, agent rips team for move

NFL agent Blake Baratz lashed out at the Redskins on Tuesday after the team decided to make a somewhat surprising move: They cut their leading tackler from 2018, Mason Foster.

From a personnel standpoint, the move wasn't a total shocker and that's because the Redskins had been looking to move on from Foster over the course of the offseason. According to NFL.com, the Redskins put Foster on the trading block in March, but decided to hold on to him after they weren't able to find any takers.

After Foster made it through the spring without being traded, it appeared that he was definitely going to be spending another season with the Redskins, but the team clearly had other plans. Of course, the reason this move is a surprise is because Foster was cut less than 24 hours before he was supposed to report to training camp. The Redskins rookies and veterans are both set to report on July 24.

The timing of the move is what really bothered Baratz, who took to Twitter and ripped the Redskins for waiting so long to cut Foster.

"If you ever want to doubt that there is zero good faith in the NFL business, look no further then the Redskins cutting Mason Foster today, the day he was heading to report for camp," Baratz wrote. "Nine-year veteran, captain of the defense, played 99 percent of the snaps last season and cannot even get a straight answer as to why. Keep in mind the team has been off for 5 weeks and he was the starting [middle linebacker] the entire off season. I operate in good faith as a human being and as a business, I expect more from the NFL and certain organizations in particular, we can be better."

Foster started all 16 games for the Redskins last season and finished the year with 138 tackles, which led the team. Foster has actually led the team in tackles in two of his past three seasons in Washington. Foster was headed into his fifth season with the Redskins before being cut.

Although the Redskins picked an odd time to cut Foster, they likely made the move to make sure all their young guys get reps at training camp. With guys like Shaun Dion Hamilton (23), Josh Harvey-Clemons (25) and rookie Cole Holcomb (22), the Redskins have been trying to get younger at linebacker, which likely made it hard for them to justify keeping Foster, who's 30.

The Redskins also have Jon Bostic (28), who's younger and cheaper. By cutting Foster, the Redskins will also save $4 million against the salary cap.

It's also possible the Redskins were just tired of dealing with Foster. Back in December, the linebacker said "F--- this team and fan base," referring to the Redskins and their fans. He also famously lashed out at the team's front office back in 2017.