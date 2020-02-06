Redskins' Terry McLaurin makes bold prediction on Chase Young that involves the Bosa brothers
McLaurin is hyping up Chase Young as the next star defensive end
Ohio State's Chase Young is projected to be the top defensive player selected in the NFL Draft, an impact edge rusher from a program with a history of sending impact edge rusher to the NFL. Look no further than Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa.
Both the Bosa brothers were top five picks in the draft (Joey in 2016, Nick in 2019) and have already made their impact on the NFL level. Joey Bosa has three double-digit sack seasons in four years, making the Pro Bowl twice and tallying 40 sacks in 51 games. Nick Bosa was the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season, collecting nine sacks while helping the 49ers defensive line become one of the best in the NFL.
While all the hype surrounding Young is justified (with 16.5 sacks in his final season at Ohio State), Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin believes Young has the potential to be better than the Bosa brothers. It doesn't hurt Washington has the No. 2 overall pick and a strong likelihood of landing Young (assuming the Cincinnati Bengals draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall).
"I've seen them all," McLaurin said, via the Redskins website. "In college, I felt like Chase was the most productive of the three, and he has a chance to possibly be the best. That doesn't take anything away from (Joey and Nick). That just tells you how good he can be."
Young led the nation in sacks on his way to earning the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player and the Bronco Nagurski Award as the nation's top defensive end, the first Ohio State defensive player to earn those honors. He was just the ninth defensive player to be a Heisman Trophy finalist.
If Washington drafts Young, he has an opportunity to make an instant impact on a defensive line that already features Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Matt Ioannidis as starters on the defensive line. Four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan, who will be a free agent, has made a major impact on the Redskins defensive line in the past.
The Redskins finished 10th in the NFL with 46 sacks in 2019, and with a dominant pass rush becoming more important in today's NFL, adding Young would be a huge boost toward the Redskins getting out of the cellar of the NFC East and rebuilding their franchise.
McLaurin is already excited for the possibility of his former college teammate joins him in Washington. The Redskins should be just as excited.
