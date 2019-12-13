Redskins' Trent Williams' dog is accused of mauling neighbor's pet to death in Texas
Williams is adamant that the neighbor's dog attacked first
Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is dealing with serious issues with the team over medical treatment and diagnosis and is now facing some serious pet issues. Earlier this week, a pit bull that belongs to Williams allegedly mauled a neighbor's dog to death at his Missouri City, Texas, home.
"Sandy didn't deserve this," Linda Flowers, who was the owner of the dog that was mauled, told ABC 13 in Houston. "She was a loyal dog. She was my family."
The images of Flowers' dog were deemed too graphic to be released, but the family revealed that part of Sandy's body was pulled underneath the fence that separates their property and Williams'.
According to TMZ, Williams is not denying his dogs were involved, but is adamant that Flowers' dog attacked one of his dogs first. He believes that his dogs acted in self-defense and also claims that Flowers' dog attacked his daughter's small Basenji in the past. The Basenji was seriously injured during that attack.
In the wake of the incident, neighbors are speaking up and saying that Williams' dogs roamed the area.
"I've probably seen them out at least 20 times," neighbor Sarah Sanders told ABC 13. "[It's] To the point where I will not walk with my dogs or my children on this side of the neighborhood,"
As of now, there haven't been any arrests or charges filed. The case is currently being investigated by Missouri City Animal Control.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Minshew files trademark applications
Minshew may soon be the owner of a trio of trademarks
-
Terrell Suggs released by Cardinals
Suggs' time in the desert is over
-
Jerry Jones uneasy about college coaches
Jones loves a sharp football mind, but is weary about that mind having no NFL experience
-
Week 15 parlays and teasers to bet
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 15 of the NFL season
-
Belichick talks Oakland Coliseum
Belichick is in rare jovial form discussing memories of "The Black Hole"
-
Dolphins-Giants: Preview, prediction
There's at least one reason you'll want to tune into this matchup
-
Jets at Ravens final score, takeaways
Jackson throws for five touchdowns again as the Ravens wrap up the AFC North title
-
Eagles rally to beat Giants in primetime
The Eagles trailed 17-3 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game