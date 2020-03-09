Redskins' Trent Williams seeking $20M per year on contract with new team, per report

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams reportedly demanded a new contract before getting permission to seek a trade elsewhere this offseason, but the Pro Bowl lineman seems set on breaking the bank regardless of where he plays in 2020.

The 31-year-old blocker remains under contract through this season, but as he prepares to negotiate a long-term contract with a new team, Williams is seeking an average annual salary of at least $20 million, according to ESPN's John Keim.

A handful of teams have already been linked to Williams since news of his trade availability went public, with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and New York Jets all reportedly expressing some level of interest in the tackle. But a price tag of $20 million per year might make some think twice. ESPN's Rich Cimini, in fact, has already suggested the Jets will monitor Williams' availability but downplayed the possibility of them actually dealing for Williams because of the tackle's hunt for "crazy money."

The Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson currently owns the highest per-year salary of any tackle in the league, at $18 million. Only three others -- the New York Giants' Nate Solder, Las Vegas Raiders' Trent Brown and the Tennessee Titans' Taylor Lewan -- have annual salaries that eclipse $15 million. And unlike Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler who's due an estimated $12.5 million in 2020 under his current deal, none of those highly paid tackles sat out the entire 2019 season.

Still, Williams carries a big resume as a former first-round draft pick and former All-Pro. Despite missing 2019 while feuding with Washington over an offseason medical issue, he's widely regarded as one of the best at his position when healthy.