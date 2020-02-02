Redskins' Vernon Davis announces NFL retirement during skit with Rob Gronkowski

While the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for Super Bowl LIV, a former 49er announced that he was retiring from football.

On Fox's pre-game show, Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis revealed that he was retiring. He picked an interesting way to do it, as he made his announcement during a filmed skit that featured former tight end Rob Gronkowski and linebacker James Harrison. While it almost seemed like a joke, ESPN's John Keim confirmed that Davis was indeed retiring.

Check it out here:

In 14 seasons, Davis recorded 583 receptions for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns. His 583 receptions rank ninth all-time among tight ends, his 7,562 yards rank 11th and his 63 touchdowns rank sixth.

After a successful collegiate career with the Maryland Terrapins, Davis was drafted No. 6 overall by the 49ers. In nine and a half seasons in San Francisco, Davis made two Pro Bowls and recorded double-digit touchdowns in two seasons. He was traded to the Denver Broncos in the middle of the 2015 season, and caught 20 passes for 201 yards as the Broncos went on to win Super Bowl 50.

The Washington D.C. native then elected to sign with the Redskins, where he spent his last four seasons. In 50 games with the Redskins, Davis caught 122 passes for 1,721 yards and eight touchdowns. He ended the 2019 season on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

So what's next for Davis? As his retirement announcement shows, the 36-year-old wants to get more into acting. Davis has had cameos on "The League," "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Whose Line is it Anyway?" but picked up a huge role in Wes Miller's "Hell on the Border" which he spent last offseason filming.

"I think (acting) creates a challenge, especially if you're doing your own stunts," Davis told me last offseason. "It fits the description so far as the next phase of my life and the next phase of my career."