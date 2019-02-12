Redskins video assistant Jack Gruden, the son of Jay Gruden, arrested and charged with being drunk in public

The Redskins' disappointing season ended well over a month ago, but they suffered yet another hit over the weekend when video assistant Jack Gruden, the son of head coach Jay Gruden, was arrested. According to ESPN's John Keim, Gruden has been charged with being drunk in public.

"We are aware of the arrest of Jack Gruden," Tony Wyllie, the Redskins' senior vice president of communications, said in a statement. "We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details."

BREAKING: Jack Gruden, son of #Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, and a video asst with the team, arrested early Saturday morning at One Loudoun in Ashburn. Charged with being drunk in public after multiple confrontations. Awaiting statement from team. More on News4 at 4,5 and 6 pic.twitter.com/wdkVY9zVhi — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) February 11, 2019

According to ESPN, Gruden's hearing is scheduled for March 21.

Citing a police report, The Washington Post's Les Carpenter and Kareem Copeland reported that Gruden was involved in three separate arguments near the team facility at what ESPN called "a popular restaurant and bar district." A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesman told The Washington Post that police separated the first argument, found Gruden in another argument 10 minutes later, and then arrested him when a third argument began a few minutes later -- after Gruden told police he was going home.

Gruden, 22, just finished his first full season as the Redskins' video assistant. According to the Redskins' website, Gruden's job entails "filming and editing all of the Redskins' games and practices and assisting the team's coaching staff with miscellaneous video tasks."

His father is entering his sixth season as the Redskins' head coach with a 35-44-1 record and one postseason appearance. It's a pivotal year for Gruden, who has posted 7-9 records in each of the past two seasons and hasn't made the playoffs since the 2015 season.

But it's already been a difficult offseason. Last month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Redskins are preparing as if starting quarterback Alex Smith, who suffered a gruesome broken leg in November and battled complications from surgery, will not be available for the 2019 season, which has left the Redskins in a precarious position with a $20 million, 34-year-old, injured quarterback.