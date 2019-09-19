Redskins vs. Bears: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Washington 0-2-0; Chicago 1-1-0

What to Know

Chicago will square off against Washington at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at FedEx Field. Chicago doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.

The struggle was real when the Bears and Denver clashed last week, but the Bears ultimately edged out the opposition 16-14. Having forecasted a close victory for Chicago, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Washington was out to avenge their 23-31 defeat to Dallas from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. It was a hard-fought game, but Washington had to settle for a 21-31 loss against Dallas. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Redskins.

Chicago's win lifted them to 1-1 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. The Redskins are second worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 168 on average. On the other hand, the Bears haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a solid 4 point favorite against the Redskins.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Washington have won both of the games they've played against Chicago in the last five years.