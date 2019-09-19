Redskins vs. Bears: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Redskins vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Washington 0-2-0; Chicago 1-1-0
What to Know
Chicago will square off against Washington at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at FedEx Field. Chicago doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.
The struggle was real when the Bears and Denver clashed last week, but the Bears ultimately edged out the opposition 16-14. Having forecasted a close victory for Chicago, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Washington was out to avenge their 23-31 defeat to Dallas from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. It was a hard-fought game, but Washington had to settle for a 21-31 loss against Dallas. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Redskins.
Chicago's win lifted them to 1-1 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. The Redskins are second worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 168 on average. On the other hand, the Bears haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a solid 4 point favorite against the Redskins.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Washington have won both of the games they've played against Chicago in the last five years.
- Dec 24, 2016 - Chicago 21 vs. Washington 41
- Dec 13, 2015 - Chicago 21 vs. Washington 24
