Redskins vs. Cowboys: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Redskins vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: Washington 0-1-0; Dallas 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Washington 7-9-0; Dallas 10-6-0;
What to Know
Washington heads is home on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against Dallas at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Washington winning the first 20-17 at home and Dallas taking the second 31-23.
If the Redskins were expecting to get some payback for the 24 to nothing defeat against Philadelphia the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Redskins didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 27-32 to Philadelphia last week. The losing side was represented by QB Case Keenum, who passed for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns. Keenum ended up with a passer rating of 117.60.
Meanwhile, Dallas took care of business in their home opener. They strolled past the Giants with points to spare, taking the game 35-17. Since Dallas won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving the Giants' future revenge.
Dallas' win lifted them to 1-0 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Dallas' success rolls on or if the Redskins are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $92.12
Odds
The Cowboys are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Redskins.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 4.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Dallas have won six out of their last eight games against Washington.
- Nov 22, 2018 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 23
- Oct 21, 2018 - Washington 20 vs. Dallas 17
- Nov 30, 2017 - Dallas 38 vs. Washington 14
- Oct 29, 2017 - Washington 19 vs. Dallas 33
- Nov 24, 2016 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 26
- Sep 18, 2016 - Washington 23 vs. Dallas 27
- Jan 03, 2016 - Dallas 23 vs. Washington 34
- Dec 07, 2015 - Washington 16 vs. Dallas 19
Watch This Game Live
