Redskins vs. Cowboys: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Redskins vs. Cowboys football game

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: Washington 0-1-0; Dallas 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Washington 7-9-0; Dallas 10-6-0;

What to Know

Washington will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will square off against Dallas at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Washington winning the first 20-17 at home and Dallas taking the second 31-23.

If the Redskins were expecting to get some payback for the 24 to nothing defeat against Philadelphia the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Redskins didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 27-32 to Philadelphia last week. The losing side was represented by QB Case Keenum, who passed for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns. Keenum ended up with a passer rating of 117.60.

Meanwhile, Dallas gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They strolled past the Giants with points to spare, taking the game 35-17. Since Dallas won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving the Giants' future revenge.

Dallas' win lifted them to 1-0 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Dallas' success rolls on or if the Redskins are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 5 point favorite against the Redskins.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last eight games against Washington.

  • Nov 22, 2018 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 23
  • Oct 21, 2018 - Washington 20 vs. Dallas 17
  • Nov 30, 2017 - Dallas 38 vs. Washington 14
  • Oct 29, 2017 - Washington 19 vs. Dallas 33
  • Nov 24, 2016 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 26
  • Sep 18, 2016 - Washington 23 vs. Dallas 27
  • Jan 03, 2016 - Dallas 23 vs. Washington 34
  • Dec 07, 2015 - Washington 16 vs. Dallas 19

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories