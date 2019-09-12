Redskins vs. Cowboys: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: Washington 0-1-0; Dallas 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Washington 7-9-0; Dallas 10-6-0;

What to Know

Washington will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will square off against Dallas at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Washington winning the first 20-17 at home and Dallas taking the second 31-23.

If the Redskins were expecting to get some payback for the 24 to nothing defeat against Philadelphia the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Redskins didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 27-32 to Philadelphia last week. The losing side was represented by QB Case Keenum, who passed for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns. Keenum ended up with a passer rating of 117.60.

Meanwhile, Dallas gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They strolled past the Giants with points to spare, taking the game 35-17. Since Dallas won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving the Giants' future revenge.

Dallas' win lifted them to 1-0 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Dallas' success rolls on or if the Redskins are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 5 point favorite against the Redskins.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last eight games against Washington.