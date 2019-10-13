Redskins vs. Dolphins odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from proven computer model

Two teams in dire need of a victory square off Sunday when the Miami Dolphins host the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. ET. Miami is 0-4 overall and 0-3 at home, while Washington is 0-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season -- Washington is 1-4, while the Dolphins are 0-4. Through their first four games of the season, the Dolphins are being outscored 163-26. The Redskins, meanwhile, have failed to score more than seven points in each of their last two games. Washington is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Dolphins vs. Redskins odds, while the Over-Under is set at 42. Before you make any Redskins vs. Dolphins picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows the Dolphins have had success against the Redskins on their home turf. In fact, the Dolphins are 5-0 in their last five meetings against Washington at home. And despite scoring 10 points or less in every game this season, starting quarterback Josh Rosen has shown improvement. In his last start against the Chargers, Rosen completed 17-of-24 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown.

Washington, meanwhile, dropped its fifth straight game, falling to the New England Patriots 33-7. Washington's loss to the Patriots sparked immediate change that saw head coach Jay Gruden get fired. Former Oakland Raiders head coach Bill Callahan is taking over in an interim role and will lead Washington against Miami on Sunday.

The Redskins are 4-8 in their last 12 games against the Dolphins, and they'll enter Sunday's matchup averaging 212.8 yards per game through the air. On the other sideline, the Dolphins are stumbling into the contest with a 1-4 record in their last five games at home. However, Washington's defense ranks 28th in the NFL in total yards per game (407.8), 22nd in passing yards allowed per game (263.8) and 28th in rushing yards per game (144.0).

