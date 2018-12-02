Redskins vs. Eagles odds, line: 'Monday Night Football' picks, predictions from model on 13-2 roll

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Redskins on "Monday Night Football" in a critical NFC East showdown. The Redskins (6-5) are tied with the Cowboys for the division lead, while the Eagles (5-6) are just one game back. Philly is a six-point home favorite in the latest Redskins vs. Eagles odds, with the over-under at 45. Washington has dropped two straight since losing quarterback Alex Smith for the season, while Philadelphia just snapped a two-game skid with a last-minute win over the Giants. These teams are quite familiar with each other, so before making any Redskins vs. Eagles picks, you'll need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model says.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 13 on a blistering 13-2 run. For the season, it is now 27-11 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 75-45. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model went 12-3 last week and is 118-56 for the season, ranking in the top five on NFLPickWatch.com.

Now, the model has simulated Redskins vs. Eagles 10,000 times. We will tell you it's leaning towards the under, but it has also locked in a bold point-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Colt McCoy was a mixed bag in his first start since replacing Smith at quarterback. He went 24 of 38 for 268 yards and two touchdowns, but also had three interceptions in a 31-23 Thanksgiving loss at Dallas. He'll face an Eagles defense that has just five picks all season and a secondary decimated by injuries that's allowing nearly 300 yards per game.

But as Adrian Peterson goes, so go the Redskins. In Washington's six victories, the former NFL MVP is averaging 105 rushing yards. In the team's five defeats, that number plummets to 25.8. The Eagles are allowing 104 yards per game on the ground.

But just because the Redskins can run the football with authority doesn't mean they'll cover the "Monday Night Football" spread.

The Eagles are getting the old Carson Wentz back. Discounting a brutal three-interception effort against the Saints two weeks ago, Wentz has 16 touchdowns versus just three interceptions this season. His QB rating is over 100.

His top connection has been tight end Zach Ertz, who has emerged as the premier player at his position. Ertz is No. 3 in the NFL in receptions (84), while his 895 yards ranks second among tight ends. He's on pace for the most receptions in a season by a tight end ever.

The Eagles' defense has allowed no more than 22 points in any of its four wins and no fewer than 21 in its six losses. Washington hasn't managed more than 23 points in any game since Week 3.

Who wins Redskins vs. Eagles? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons, and find out.