Redskins vs. Giants odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven computer model

An NFC East battle is on tap between the New York Giants and Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are 1-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while Washington is 0-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. There are plenty of injuries of note, as the Giants will be without stud running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), while the Redskins could be without dynamic rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin (questionable, hamstring). New York is favored by three in the latest Giants vs. Redskins odds, while the Over-Under is 49. Before you make any Redskins vs. Giants picks and NFL predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 season on a strong 17-10 run. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL against the spread picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Giants vs. Redskins 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you it's leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Giants dodged a bullet last week, finishing off Tampa Bay 32-31. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones turned heads in his first NFL start, as he accumulated 336 yards through the air and punched in two rushing touchdowns. The Giants' victory came on a seven-yard rush from Jones with only 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wayne Gallman will fill in for the injured Barkley this week.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Redskins and Bears was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Redskins falling 31-15. One thing holding Washington back was the play of quarterback Case Keenum, who threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball twice. He was spotted in a walking boot earlier this week, but is expected to suit up on Sunday.

The Giants allow the most passing yards per game at 346 on average. The Redskins have experienced defensive struggles of their own, as they are stumbling into the matchup with the third-most touchdowns allowed in the league at 11.

So who wins Giants vs. Redskins? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Redskins spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.