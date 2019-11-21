Redskins vs. Lions: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Washington 1-9; Detroit 3-6-1

What to Know

The Washington Redskins head home again on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 3.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for Washington and three for Detroit.

The Redskins received a tough blow last week as they fell 34-17 to the New York Jets. No one had a big game offensively for the Redskins, but they got scores from TE Jeremy Sprinkle and RB Derrius Guice.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Dallas Cowboys, falling 35-27. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Jeff Driskel, who picked up 51 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is stumbling into the contest with the fewest overall touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 13 on the season. To make matters even worse for Washington, Detroit enters the game with 22 passing touchdowns, good for third best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in Detroit's favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Odds

The Lions are a 3.5-point favorite against the Redskins.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.