Redskins vs. Titans odds, line: Picks, best predictions from proven computer model on 16-6 roll

The Tennessee Titans and Washington Redskins, two teams in desperate need to stay alive in the NFL playoff picture, meet up in Nashville at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Tennessee (8-6) likely needs to win out and have help to make the playoffs. Washington (7-7) is in a similar boat, but is down to a fourth-string quarterback and ravaged by injuries. Overall, the Redskins' path to the postseason appears much more challenging. Vegas agrees, setting Tennessee as an 11-point favorite in the latest Redskins vs. Titans odds, up from an open of 10. The over-under, or total number of points oddsmakers believe will be scored, is 37.5 after opening at 37. The weather won't be a factor, as the forecast is calling for temperatures in the 40s, sunny skies, and light winds. Before making any Redskins vs. Titans picks and predictions for this critical battle, be sure to check out the projections from SportsLine's Projection Model.

Now the model has dialed in on Redskins vs. Titans (stream live on fuboTV) 10,000 times.

The model knows the Redskins will once again be looking to ride their running game given their calamitous quarterback situation with Josh Johnson as their fourth starting QB of the year. Johnson was able to use his legs to extend drives last week against Jacksonville, rushing for 49 yards, and Adrian Peterson added 51 more in a win over the Jaguars.

That victory as 7.5-point underdogs helped get the Redskins back to .500 and keeps their playoff hopes intact at 7-7. Against a Titans defense that has allowed 408 yards rushing in the last two weeks, Peterson, Johnson and Chris Thompson should have room to maneuver in Week 16.

Just because the Redskins are coming off a huge upset victory doesn't mean they'll cover on Saturday.

The model also knows the Titans are feeling extremely confident thanks to the recent breakout performances by running back Derrick Henry. His 2018 campaign looked like a bust when he entered Week 14 with just 474 yards and five touchdowns on the season, but he's exploded since that point, steamrolling the Jaguars for 238 yards and four touchdowns and then following that up with 170 yards and two more scores against the Giants.

His dominance has paid dividends for the entire roster, taking pressure off quarterback Marcus Mariota and keeping Tennessee's defense fresh and off the field. The Titans have given up just nine total points in the last two weeks and dominated time of possession against New York, 35:21 to 24:39.

