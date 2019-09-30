Redskins waiting to announce starting quarterback for Week 5 vs. Patriots

For the moment, Jay Gruden is still the man in charge in Washington and with that comes a decision under center for Week 5 when the New England Patriots come to town. In the midst of their Week 4 loss to the New York Giants, the Redskins head coach benched starting quarterback Case Keenum for first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

As they prepare for the defending Super Bowl champs to roll in this weekend, Gruden still isn't ready to name a starter for the contest.

"I think it will depend on the decision I make and how that person performs on Thursday and Friday," Gurden said, via NFL.com. "I can make a decision now. I might've already made a decision. But I'm going to let it play out because I need to see these guys perform. I don't need to make an announcement and then change my mind on Friday. I want to come out here and let these guys practice and then hopefully somebody will take the job and run."

Leading up to his benching, Keenum struggled, completing six of his eleven passes for 37 yards and an interception. Meanwhile, Haskins came in and didn't fare much better as he completed 9-of-17 for 107 yards and three interceptions. While it's tough to judge a rookie quarterback coming in under duress in the middle of a game, the speed of the NFL did seem to be overwhelming for Haskins.

"Well, I think Dwayne came in there at a time of the game where we still had a lot of hope," Gruden said. "And I was hoping for a spark. I think his initial drive was good. He had a nice scramble for a big first down. Unfortunately, we couldn't punch it in there on that drive. And then the second half I think there was a lot of things that we had problems with. Dwayne had some issues obviously. The line could've been (better), could've been the receivers. Could've been the backs. We just weren't on the same page. We weren't in sync for whatever reason. And that's unfortunate. We do have a lot of new guys playing in this game. We have a new center, a new right guard. We have three or four new receivers. Tight end we just dressed, he didn't play a whole lot. Still, we should've been a lot better than we were."

With Haskins' initial struggles in mind, it may not be particularly wise to place Washington's potential future franchise quarterback in a game against a Patriots defense that has allowed just one touchdown all season. A second straight poor performance could damage the rookie's confidence going forward.

Along with Keenum and Haskins, Colt McCoy, who has returned to practice, could get the nod as he attempts to make his comeback from a leg injury he suffered last season. Keenum was also spotted with a walking boot after Sunday's matchup with New York, but Gruden said that was simply a precautionary measure.