Redskins' week gets worse: Giants player rips them, says they have 'racist' logo

One way to burn a bridge with a former employer is to blast them on social media after they let you go and that's exactly what A.J. Francis did this week after he was released by the Redskins.

After the Redskins selected two defensive tackles in the NFL Draft last week, they decided they didn't need Francis anymore and he was cut on Monday. The 27-year-old wasn't a free agent for long, though, because by Wednesday, he had already signed a new deal with the Giants and that's when things started to get juicy.

After signing his deal with New York, Francis took to Instagram and blasted his old team. First, he knocked the Redskins' ability to break down film by posting a picture with the caption, "When the team you were on didn't appreciate you but the team you played against actually pays attention to the film."

Francis also added several hashtags to his picture, including one that let his feelings be known about the team's logo: #AndYourLogoIsRacist.

Although dozens of groups have complained about the Redskins name over the years, owner Dan Snyder has repeatedly said that he's not going to change it, which means the name likely won't be changing as long as he's in charge.

The biggest thing going in Snyder's favor is that he has the Supreme Court on his side. The court ruled last June the Redskins could keep the federal trademark of their name. Of course, by keeping the name, Snyder is inviting in plenty of controversy, which is something he really should be trying to avoid right now, because the Redskins are dealing with a lot of it.

Not only are the Redskins dealing with the controversy surrounding their name, but they've also been accused of basically using their cheerleaders as escorts. In a New York Times story that came out this week, five cheerleaders accused the team of "pimping" them out in a situation that involved the cheerleaders serving as personal escorts for male sponsors after the men were invited to a cheerleading photoshoot in Costa Rica where some of the women were topless and/or only covered in body paint. Several cheerleaders were also forced to hang out with the men at night.