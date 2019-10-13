Redskins win 'Tank Bowl' after Dolphins' two-point attempt ends in disastrous fashion

The Miami Dolphins, instead of playing for overtime, decided to "go for the win" after getting to within a point of the also-winless Washington Redskins with six seconds left in Sunday's game.

As you can see below, Miami's two-point attempt -- just like the majority of the Dolphins' 2019 season -- lacked any semblance of good execution as the Dolphins fell to Washington, 17-16.

The #Dolphins went for a 2-point conversion to "win it" and this is what they called. 😂🤣😂🤣#Tankingpic.twitter.com/vBKRKwoMkE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 13, 2019

Miami benched Josh Rosen in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick -- coach Brian Flores says Rosen will remain the starter -- after falling behind 17-3 and mounted a late comeback attempt, with Fitzpatrick leading the Dolphins on a pair of fourth quarter scoring drives. But despite their late efforts, Miami finds itself 0-6 through six games after falling at home to a Washington that fired their head coach less than a week ago.

It's been that type of season for Dolphins first year head coach Brian Flores. Miami entered Sunday's game with just 26 points while allowing 162 points. The 'Tank Bowl' loss might not be all bad news for Miami, as the Dolphins improved their odds at landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Miami, one of three winless teams, has three first round picks in the 2020 draft after trading Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick earlier this year.