Refs association express concern to Goodell that one Raider avoided suspension
Jackson shoved an official during the Michael Crabtree-Aqib Talib brawl
Most NFL fans already know all about what happened in ChainGate 2.0, the latest on-field fight between Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree and Broncos corner Aqib Talib. Both players were thrown out in the first quarter of the game and were also suspended one game (originally two, but reduced on appeal) for their respective roles in the ensuing brawl.
What has gone overlooked all the controversy surrounding who was to blame and whether or not Crabtree taped his chain to his chest to avoid having it snatched away by Talib, is that another player was thrown out of the game: Raiders guard Gabe Jackson, who pushed an official. Jackson was not suspended.
One group of people that has not forgotten is the NFL Referees Association, which sent a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell expressing concern that Jackson was not suspended.
Per The MMQB's Albert Breer:
Well, that's interesting. The NFL is almost certainly not going to retroactively issue Jackson a suspension, but the referees' union noting its concern could play a role in suspension decisions in the future.
