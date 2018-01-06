Refs struggle as Travis Kelce ruled out after being injured on controversial play

The Titans had an ugly first half in Kansas City, but someone might have actually been worse and that's referee Jeff Triplette.

Triplette doesn't exactly have a reputation for being a great ref, and when people found out on Saturday that he graded high enough to officiate a playoff game this year, there was genuine surprise across the internet.

JEFF TRIPLETTE GOT A PLAYOFF ASSIGNMENT?!?!?!? — Doug Farrar (@BR_DougFarrar) January 6, 2018

How did Jeff Triplette get a playoff game — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) January 6, 2018

If Triplette's officiating a game, you can almost guarantee that there's going to be at least one controversial call, if not more, and we reached the "more" category when there were two controversial calls during a 20-second period over the final minutes of the first half in Kansas City.

The first controversial call came on the final play before the two-minute warning when Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson annihilated Marcus Mariota.

After the hit, the ball clearly came out and it looked to be an obvious fumble recovery for the Chiefs. However, Triplette ruled that Mariota's forward progress had been stopped, so there was no fumble.

The problem with that is that Mariota was never pushed backward: He was hit, he fumbled and the ball came out.

If Mariota's forward progress was stopped making it not a fumble, then no big hit could ever force a fumble. That's just atrocious officiating, but it's Jeff Triplette so what do you expect? — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 6, 2018

Jeff Triplette Ladies and Gentleman, No idea how that is a forward progress call. — Marc Boerigter (@mboerigter) January 6, 2018

According to Jeff Triplette, a QB can never fumble because anytime they are getting sacked, their forward progress is stopped. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 6, 2018

If you're scoring at home, that play ended up working out for the Titans because they probably should have lost a fumble.

However, Triplette is an equal opportunity ref. Just 20 seconds later, there was a controversial call that went against the Titans. On a second-and-18 play for the Chiefs, Alex Smith hit Travis Kelce for a 12-yard gain.

On the play, Kelce took a crushing hit from from Johnathan Cyprien and appeared to fumble after the hit. However, the refs didn't seem to notice the possible fumble because they were paying attention to Kelce, who was extremely wobbly on his way back to the huddle and had to be removed from the game. The Chiefs' tight end was later ruled out with a concussion.

No reason for Kelce to get back on the field any time soon. pic.twitter.com/w2XYgVVtiS — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 6, 2018

Obviously, they need to pay attention to Kelce, but they also need to pay attention to what happened in the game, and what happened in the game appeared to be a Kelce fumble.

This potential fumble didn't even get reviewed by officials. ESPN/NFL

As you can see above, when Kelce's knee hits the ground, the ball is already out.

The worst part about the play is that it didn't even get reviewed. If it had been ruled that Kelce fumbled, the Titans would've taken over on Kansas City's 25-yard line. Instead, the play wasn't reviewed and the Chiefs went straight down the field to score a touchdown right before halftime that gave them a 21-3 lead.

That's a huge swing because if the fumble counts, the halftime score is likely 14-6 at worst.

This first half is Jeff Triplette's Mona Lisa. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 6, 2018

Just for good measure, a play in the game was finally reviewed late in the first half when the refs decided to review an obvious catch by Demarcus Robinson.

So can the Titans come back from a 21-3 halftime deficit?

The Titans are gonna need at least half a dozen Jeff Triplette bad calls to go their way to come back in the second half.

Which means the Titans actually have a pretty good chance of coming back in the second half. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 6, 2018

To keep tabs on the Titans-Chiefs wild card showdown, you can click here and follow along in our live blog or click here and check out our CBSSports.com GameTracker.