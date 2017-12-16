Reggie Bush sounds like he's about to officially retire after 11 NFL seasons

After spending the entire 2017 season as a free agent, it sounds like Reggie Bush has officially given up on making a return to the NFL.

During an interview with NFL Network on Friday, the 32-year-old running back, who turns 33 in March, said he's ready to retire.

"I'm done," Bush said, via NFL.com. "Yeah, I'm done. I said it. It's not breaking news. I've been saying it. I said it all season long, I said, 'Listen, if I don't play this year, I'm going to retire.' Because I'm not going to spend a whole year off, come back, 33 years old, trying to get back in the league."

The former first-round pick is well aware that older running backs don't have a great track record of success in today's NFL.

"Listen, once you get to a certain age as a running back, they just start to slowly weed you out," Bush said.

The downside of Bush retiring is that it means his career will end on a low note. The former Heisman Trophy winner set an NFL record for futility with the Bills last season when he carried the ball 12 times for negative-3 yards. Bush's rushing total was the lowest ever recorded for a back who touched the ball 10 or more times.

Before signing with Buffalo, Bush spent the previous season with the 49ers, where he carried the ball eight times for 28 yards before tearing his left meniscus. After only carrying the ball a total of 20 times combined during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Bush said that he's healthy enough to "still play right now at a high level," but it appears he's decided not to try and latch on with a team for one more season.

Bush, who was the second overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, plans on returning to New Orleans and retiring with the team that originally drafted him.

"Listen, the Saints know I'm coming home at some point," Bush said. "I'm going to come home to retire as a Saint. But yeah, man, I'm done. For sure. I'm done."

If Bush has played his final down, he'll end his career with 9,088 yards from scrimmage. During his time with the Saints, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers and Bills, Bush carried the ball 1,286 for 5,490 yards and caught 477 passes for 3,598 yards. Bush also won a Super Bowl in 2009 with the Saints.