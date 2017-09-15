Reggie McKenzie makes bold statement on Aldon Smith's future

There's no question that Oakland Raiders fans want to see linebacker Aldon Smith back in the Silver and Black. But, the NFL hasn't given any form of an update on Smith in quite a while, and it's been pretty quiet all-around when it comes to his future.

But, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie is not throwing in the towel on Smith or his potential return to the league. In an interview with Vic Tafur of The Athletic, McKenzie boldly stated that the team will stand with Smith.

Via RaidersBeat.com:

“I know deep down he wants to play football,” McKenzie told Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “We’re going to be with him until he gets his life in order… or until he doesn’t. If he tells me that he is not going to try anymore, then we’ll move on. As long as he is trying, he will stay on the roster.”

It's obviously big to hear that McKenzie has Smith's back, but it's not surprising. Unfortunately, he also told Tafur that the team hasn't heard from the league regarding Smith.

The Oakland Raiders are ready for a Super Bowl push in 2017! Want the latest news sent straight to your inbox? – Sign up for our FREE Raiders newsletter now!

His status may not be updated anytime soon, and currently, the future looks bleak when it comes to Smith's NFL future, but we'll still continue to hold out hope.