Rehabbing Carson Wentz is still showing up early to Eagles facility to game plan

Just over a month after undergoing season-ending ACL surgery, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has changed up his rehabilitation routine, switching from crutches to a cane as the 2018 offseason approaches.

One thing Wentz hasn't changed, however, is his commitment to game planning.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, who shared video this week of Wentz using a cane outside the Eagles' practice facilities, cited word from some of the MVP candidate's fellow quarterbacks in reporting Wentz still "comes in with them at 6 a.m., helps with game plan, breaking down opponent(s), recommending plays" and "helping Nick (Foles) prepare just like he would be."

Foles himself echoed those words at his press conference in advance of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, acknowledging that Wentz still had a prominent presence in the QB room.

And the revelation shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering what Wentz, who accompanied teammates to midfield for the coin toss of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Atlanta Falcons, did so right after undergoing surgery. Foles and fellow Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld once recalled Wentz calling them on FaceTime immediately after having his ACL repaired in order to go over new plays that had been installed into late-season game plans.