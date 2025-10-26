Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half of the Broncos' Week 8 showdown with the Cowboys. He did not emerge from the locker room with the rest of the team to begin the second half and, after initially being ruled questionable to return, was ruled out.

Surtain, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, also suffered a shin injury earlier in the game but was able to return. He was a big part of the Broncos holding the normally high-powered Dallas offense in check; Denver led 27-10 at halftime.

Though he doesn't have the ball production he had last year -- zero interceptions this season after four last year -- Surtain has been his normal excellent self. He is yet to allow a touchdown this season as the primary defender, and entering Week 8, he had allowed just a 48.5% completion rate, seventh-best among 76 players who had been the primary defender on at least 30 passes.

Surtain missed just two games in his first four seasons in the NFL. With him missing time, Riley Moss and first-round rookie Jahdae Barron would be more under the spotlight; Barron had an interception on the Cowboys' final offensive play of the first half.