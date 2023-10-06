Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus died on Thursday at the age of 80. While the Hall of Famer made quite an impact on the football field, Butkus also had a longstanding career in film and television over the years.

"Football for me was never work. If you love something, it's not work," Butkus said in a 2004 interview with Sports Illustrated. In a 1998 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Butkus said that, "I was worried about making a mistake, because people would say, 'He's just a football player,' so I was harder on myself to do it right."

His film career began in 1971 when he made his debut in "Brian's Song," which showcased the relationship between Bears teammates Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers. Piccolo was diagnosed with cancer during his career, and Butkus had an uncredited role as himself in the film.

Butkus also starred in "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" with former All-Pro defensive end Bubba Smith. He'd also appeared in the 1991 crime drama "The Last Boy Scout" and the 2001 comedy "Teddy Bear's Picnic" as himself.

Butkus notably appeared in the 1991 comedy "Necessary Roughness," where he played on a prison football team alongside fellow NFL stars like Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Jim Kelly, and Jerry Rice. That wasn't Butkus' only football-related acting experience as he also was in the football film "Any Given Sunday," where he played a coach alongside Dennis Quaid, Al Pacino, and Cameron Diaz.

While he appeared in several feature films, Butkus also had even more credits in television.

The former Bears linebacker made his television debut in 1974 when he guest starred in an episode of "Emergency!" and "McMillan & Wife." Butkus also had recurring roles in "Police Story and "Joe Forrester."

Butkus, who was originally from Chicago, was most famous for his time on the NBC sitcom "Hang Time," where he played a high school basketball coach named Mike Katowinski. He appeared in 52 episodes of the show from 1998 until 2000.

He also appeared in three episodes of "MacGyver." He played an ex-convict named Earl Dent who was attempting to change his life through boxing. Butkus also appeared in episodes of "Magnum P.I.," "The Love Boat," and "The Bernie Mac Show" over the years. His final acting role was a one-episode appearance on the comedy series "I Didn't Do It" in 2014.