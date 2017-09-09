Report: Akiem Hicks signs four-year extension

Akiem Hicks just got paid by the Chicago Bears.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears signed Hicks to a four-year, $48 million extension that guarantees $30 million.

Hicks signed a two-year deal with the Bears last offseason worth $10 million.

He started all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 54 tackles, seven sacks, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles. Amid all the injuries on defense last year for Chicago, Hicks was the team's one constant.

Per Pro Football Focus, Hicks was the NFL's seventh best 3-4 defensive end against the run and ninth-best pass-rushing defensive end. In total he was credited with 10 quarterback hits and 32 quarterback hurries in 931 total snaps.

Hicks will now remain as an anchor along the defensive line for the Bears.