Report: Akiem Hicks signs four-year extension
Akiem Hicks just got paid.
Akiem Hicks just got paid by the Chicago Bears.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears signed Hicks to a four-year, $48 million extension that guarantees $30 million.
Want to keep up with the Bears during the regular season? Take a second to sign up for our FREE Bears newsletter! Take a second to sign up for our FREE Bears newsletter!
Hicks signed a two-year deal with the Bears last offseason worth $10 million.
He started all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 54 tackles, seven sacks, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles. Amid all the injuries on defense last year for Chicago, Hicks was the team's one constant.
Per Pro Football Focus, Hicks was the NFL's seventh best 3-4 defensive end against the run and ninth-best pass-rushing defensive end. In total he was credited with 10 quarterback hits and 32 quarterback hurries in 931 total snaps.
Hicks will now remain as an anchor along the defensive line for the Bears.
-
How to watch, stream Giants-Cowboys
The Cowboys know they have Ezekiel Elliott, but will the Giants have Odell Beckham?
-
How to watch, stream Seahawks-Packers
Two of the NFC favorites for the Super Bowl square off right out of the gate in Week 1
-
Raiders place Janikowski on IR
Janikowski has been dealing with a back injury
-
Bears reportedly extend Akiem Hicks
Hicks is one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the game
-
Donald reports, unlikely to play Week 1
The Rams host the Colts on Sunday, but Donald is unlikely to play
-
Schwartz trying to 'usurp' Pederson?
Philadelphia's defensive coordinator is vocal, but there are conflicting reports of his st...
Add a Comment