Report: Aldon Smith return 'about a lost cause' at this point

One of the hottest topics among Oakland Raiders fans is and will be Aldon Smith, at least until his future in the NFL gets sorted out.

Smith has been suspended multiple times from the league and received a one-year suspension back in 2015. Unfortunately, as ESPN reported, the league opted not to reinstate Smith in late 2016, saying they would revisit his case in March.

Obviously, that hasn't happened, and now we finally have received an update of sorts on Smith. Bleacher Report's Jason Cole recently appeared on 95.7 The Game and stated that things weren't looking good.

“It’s just about a lost cause” ... “I haven’t heard anything good about Smith in months,” Cole said. “He’ll have a good week, he’ll have a bad week. He’ll talk about going to rehab … it’s a very very sad situation.”

Smith hasn't played in the NFL since November of 2015, and while many Raiders fans were hoping to get positive news on his status, it seems as if things are still looking bleak for his future in the league.