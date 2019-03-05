Report: At least one NFL team says the Cardinals are shopping Josh Rosen

The Arizona Cardinals traded up to draft quarterback Josh Rosen 10th overall less than a year ago, but there's an increasing amount of smoke around the idea that Rosen could be on the trading block under new coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona has publicly defended Rosen as its QB of the future, countering buzz about Oklahoma star Kyler Murray going No. 1 overall to the Cardinals in the 2019 draft by calling Rosen "our guy." NFL Network's Rich Eisen reported Tuesday that the Cardinals have told Rosen the same thing.

Former NFL general manager Charley Casserly, also of NFL Network, added to speculation of an Arizona future without Rosen, however, saying later Tuesday that he spoke with one team that "confirmed the Cardinals are shopping Josh Rosen."

This comes a day after yet another NFL Network report that indicated teams "almost universally" believe the Cardinals will draft Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, with the first overall pick in the draft. Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com previously reported that Kingsbury, who's gone on record with praise for Murray, was telling people at the scouting combine that Murray to the Cardinals is a "done deal."

The entire saga, of course, is a far cry from just a year ago, when the Cardinals proclaimed Rosen their face of the franchise by moving up five spots in the first round to take the UCLA product. Rosen had pedestrian numbers (11 TDs, 14 INTs) in 13 starts as a rookie, but he also played on one of the NFL's worst rosters of 2018 -- a team that finished 3-13 under one-and-done coach Steve Wilks. NBC Sports' Peter King estimated this week that Rosen could fetch Arizona a third-round pick in a trade.