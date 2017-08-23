Report: Bears close to signing Charles Leno to extension

Charles Leno is on the verge of getting paid by the Chicago Bears.

According to Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network, the Bears and Leno are working on a four-year deal worth $38 million.

Taken in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State, Leno has started 30 games in his young NFL career.

After appearing in six games with one start in 2014, he made 13 starts at left tackle once veteran Jermon Bushrod went down with an injury. Last year he started all 16 games at left tackle for the organization.

While he is far from being an elite left tackle, Leno has shown major signs of improvement since his rookie season. The reported deal would keep him in line to protect 2017 second overall pick Mitch Trubisky for the foreseeable future.