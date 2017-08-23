Report: Bears close to signing Charles Leno to extension
Charles Leno is set to get paid by the Chicago Bears.
Charles Leno is on the verge of getting paid by the Chicago Bears.
According to Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network, the Bears and Leno are working on a four-year deal worth $38 million.
Want to keep up with the Bears during the preseason? Take a second to sign up for our FREE Bears newsletter! Take a second to sign up for our FREE Bears newsletter!
Taken in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State, Leno has started 30 games in his young NFL career.
After appearing in six games with one start in 2014, he made 13 starts at left tackle once veteran Jermon Bushrod went down with an injury. Last year he started all 16 games at left tackle for the organization.
While he is far from being an elite left tackle, Leno has shown major signs of improvement since his rookie season. The reported deal would keep him in line to protect 2017 second overall pick Mitch Trubisky for the foreseeable future.
-
Vick praises Mahomes for athleticism
High praise from one of the most athletically gifted quarterbacks ever to step on a football...
-
Cowboys lineman impersonates Zeke, Dak
Nobody will mistake Joe Looney for his star teammates
-
Osweiler won't play in preseason Week 3
Osweiler is being benched in favor of DeShone Kizer
-
Madden NFL 18: Release date, ratings
Madden season is almost here again. Here's everything you need to know.
-
Gronkowski is a new man entering 2017
Rob Gronkowski, in an attempt to stay healthy, is turning over a new leaf in 2017
-
Cyrus Mehri to challenge NFLPA's Smith
Cyrus Mehri says players have gone backward under Smith's leadership
Add a Comment