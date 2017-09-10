Report: Bears fear Kevin White broke his collarbone, out for another season

The Chicago Bears had high hopes for Kevin White when they drafted him at No. 7 overall out of West Virginia back in 2015, but the explosive wide receiver has simply been unable to stay on the field. On Sunday, the Bears got more bad news at it relates to White, as the Bears reportedly fear that he suffered a broken collarbone during their season-opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The fear in Chicago is that WR Kevin White broke his collarbone and will require season-ending surgery, per... https://t.co/ouo3jKttyD — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 10, 2017

If White indeed broke his collarbone and gets season-ending surgery, it will mark the third straight year that he has suffered a season-ending injury.

White missed his entire rookie campaign after suffering a stress fracture in his shin during organized team activities, and eventually had surgery to have a steel rod inserted in his tibia. After playing the first four games of the 2016 season, White suffered a fractured fibula in the same leg, and spent the rest of the year on injured reserve.

White is not even the first Bears receiver to suffer a potentially season-ending injury this year, as expected No. 1 wideout Cameron Meredith is already out for the year as well.

The #Bears have now lost their two top WRs -- Cam Meredith and Kevin White -- to Injured Reserve. One game into the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2017

Meredith tore his ACL on the final play of the first quarter of the Bears' third preseason game, traditionally the final dress rehearsal before the regular season starts. With both Meredith and White sidelined, Mike Glennon (and/or Mitchell Trubisky) will be down to turn to Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton, and Josh Bellamy as his top pass-catchers on the outside. Needless to say, this is not the situation the Bears wanted their quarterbacks to be in when Week 2 rolled around.