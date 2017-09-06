Report: Bears to release Lamarr Houston

Lamarr Houston will no longer be a member of the Chicago Bears.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Bears have released Houston off of injured reserve. The veteran pass-rusher suffered a knee injury in the final preseason game and was placed on injured reserve over the weekend.

Sign during the 2014 offseason by former Bears general manager Phil Emery, Houston never quite lived up to his billing. He was expected to be a force on the outside at defensive end in the team's 4-3 scheme in 2014, but he recorded just one sack through eight games before tearing his ACL celebrating.

Houston bounced back in 2015 at a new position as a 3-4 outside linebacker in Vic Fangio's scheme and recorded 42 tackles and a team-leading eight sacks in 16 games. After his positive 2016 season he was expected to play a big part in Chicago's rotation at outside linebacker before suffering another ACL injury in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

His injury in the preseason helped open the door for Chicago to move on from him.