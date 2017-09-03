Report: Bills surprisingly cut Jonathan Williams, leaving RB situation unclear
There's a ton question marks behind LeSean McCoy
A strange offseason in Buffalo just took another unexpected turn. On Sunday, the Bills surprisingly cut running back Jonathan Williams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Williams is by no means a household name, but he was expected to be an important player for the Bills this year. After the Bills let the Patriots steal Mike Gillislee this offseason, they were expected deploy Williams as LeSean McCoy's backup. Williams, 23, rushed for 94 yards and a score on 27 carries last year, but he looked great this preseason when he averaged 5.8 yards per carry.
According to Rapoport, the Bills aren't releasing Williams due to an injury or a looming suspension. They're just cutting him for football reasons.
That's what makes this such a surprising move. Who will backup McCoy now?
Those duties could fall to longtime Panthers back Mike Tolbert, even if he's technically a fullback. Also of note: A running back name C.J. Spiller is available as a free agent. Yes, that's the same Spiller who was drafted by the Bills ninth overall in 2010. Could a reunion be in the cards?
That seems unlikely, but given how strange this offseason has been for the Bills -- from the firing of GM Doug Whaley the morning after the draft to the trade of Sammy Watkins -- don't rule anything out.
